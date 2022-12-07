Seeking Info
A $75,000 reward is being offered for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible” of the sabotage of two electricity substations that upended life for much of Moore County on Saturday.

The money is being put up by the state, the county and Duke Energy, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper. Individuals with information about the case should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.

Map showing areas still without power as of 3 p.m.
Lights On

Power is being restored to Moore County, one town at a time. The lights were back on in most of downtown Southern Pines by lunchtime Wednesday. (Abbi Overfelt / The Pilot)

