A $75,000 reward is being offered for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible” of the sabotage of two electricity substations that upended life for much of Moore County on Saturday.
The money is being put up by the state, the county and Duke Energy, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper. Individuals with information about the case should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.
“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” Cooper said in a statement. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”
The two substations, which are located about 10 miles apart, suffered extensive damage after being shot at on Saturday evening. The attacks caused more than 45,000 homes and businesses in Moore County to lose power.
Duke Energy had managed to restore service to most of the affected customers as of Wednesday afternoon, but about 1,800 customers are still in the dark. Those customers are expected to regain power by 11:59 p.m., according to the company’s latest estimates.
A news conference about the attacks is planned for 4 p.m. at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.
Power Restored to Southern Pines, Hospital
“(We’re) back to business baby!” Sanna Nassar, owner of DAHR, a lifestyle shop on Broad Street, said after stores and restaurants in downtown Southern Pines regained power on Wednesday morning.
DAHR, like many other small businesses in Moore County, was emerging from a four-day blackout in the middle of the holiday shopping season — a critical time for local retailers. In a news conference on Monday, Cooper said he was “deeply concerned” about the attack’s toll on businesses that were “losing out on valuable retail time right here before the holidays.”
Some of that loss may be offset by a $100,000 donation from Duke Energy. The gift, which was announced during Monday’s news conference by Duke spokesperson Jeff Brooks, is meant to “help with community needs.”
Alexis Corke, an employee of Hot Asana on Camelia Way, said patrons of the yoga studio rejoiced when power returned to the building.
“You could hear the class going on in the basement cheering,” she said.
FirstHealth Regional Hospital in Pinehurst also regained service and was in the process of “transitioning from generator power to full power” on Wednesday morning, according to public relations director Gretchen Kelly. The switch, she said, was expected to take “several hours.”
The Moore County school district anticipates re-opening on Friday and does not expect students will need to make up for time lost during the outage. Catherine Nagy, the school system’s director of communications, said the district is currently using banked instructional time for the missed days.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.