Students attending schools where face coverings are optional will have to quarantine for 10 days after a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, according to updated guidance from the Moore County Health Department.
That’s twice as long as the five-day quarantine requirement in place for schools that require universal mask use — and it applies whether or not the student was personally masked at the time they’re thought to have been in contact with the virus.
The Moore County Board of Education voted to lift the indoor masking requirement for Moore County Schools last month. That policy went into effect immediately for the last four days of school before winter break. The school board will continue to revisit that decision on a monthly basis, as the state currently requires.
Moore County Schools had 62 reported COVID-19 cases among students on Tuesday, the first day back. That figure includes positive cases identified during the two-week break. That was followed by 30 new student cases on Wednesday.
As of Friday, the district reported 32 new student cases for Thursday, excluding Robbins Elementary and the Community Learning Center. As of Tuesday, the district reported 127 student quarantines ongoing due to exposure.
The district’s previous mask requirement kept quarantines to a minimum, as the health department only required post-exposure quarantine after an interaction with a positive individual in which at least one person wasn’t wearing a mask.
Interim Health Director Matt Garner told the county commissioners this past week that quarantine requirements for schools where masks are required — some private and charter schools — will echo the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended guidance for the general population.
“Due to traditional schools being mask-optional, we have opted for 10 days for both isolation and quarantine guidance for students due to the problems with mask enforcement. It’s simply because we can’t guarantee that they're going to be wearing a mask, and enforcement of that otherwise,” Garner said.
“It’s hard to police and hard to regulate and a big burden on our teachers, so we just decided to go with 10 days, period.”
In schools with universal indoor masking, students exposed to COVID-19 will have to quarantine for only five days after a positive test if asymptomatic. The CDC recommends that COVID-positive individuals continue to wear a mask in public for an additional five days.
Symptomatic individuals should isolate until they’re fever-free and other symptoms are improving, or at least five days from the onset of symptoms, and wear a mask in public for five days more.
Staff cases on Tuesday and over winter break totaled 21, with 12 more on Wednesday and 13 on Thursday. School staff will be subject to the looser five-day quarantine requirement, as long as they wear a face covering for at least five days when they return to work.
“Positive staff may return on Day Six if fever-free for at least 24 hours and symptoms are improving, wearing a mask correctly and appropriately for the remaining of the 10 days,” Garner said.
“Per school administration, it will be up to the school’s principal to enforce that staff masking.”
This week the CDC updated vaccine guidance to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 12 to 15, and for children aged 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems.
Moore County Schools also saw a spike in COVID-19 transmission surrounding the Thanksgiving and winter holidays during the 2020-2021 school year. Last year, when schools were still on a hybrid schedule, the district’s running tally of the year’s COVID-19 trends hit 300 positive student cases and 2,000 quarantines in January.
As of Thursday 882 student cases have been reported during the 2021-2022 school year, with over 2,900 quarantines.
(1) comment
Good decision by the Health Dept. If the district returns to mandatory masking they can return to the 5 day quarantine with masking once symptoms are gone and they return to school. Good job Matt.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.