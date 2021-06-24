Before presenting the 2021 U.S. Open trophy to Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines last Sunday, outgoing USGA CEO Mike Davis spent some time looping the course.
An odd number of players made this year’s cut, which left the last qualifier, Akshay Bhatia — the 2018 N.C. Junior Player of the Year — in need of a partner. Former PGA Tour player Jason Gore, the USGA’s director of player relations, stepped up, but he needed a caddie on Saturday; Davis answered the call.
For 31 years, Davis has played an integral role in the United States Golf Association’s work. Earlier this year he announced his decision to retire. He formally steps down this week, finishing out his last day on the job June 30.
But don’t expect him to travel too far.
“I know for fact that I will not be a stranger,” Davis said during an interview with The Pilot last week. “Between Pinehurst Country Club and Pine Needles, and (USGA’s) Golf House Pinehurst, there are so many reasons to love Pinehurst and Southern Pines. It is the whole community. If you love golf, it is as good as it gets.”
He’s also very much looking forward to playing the renovated Southern Pines Golf Club. Built in the early 1900s, the Donald Ross course was recently acquired by the Bell Family and Haresh Tharani. Kelly Miller, president of Pine Needles and Mid Pines resorts, announced the deal last July.
Major renovation directed by golf course architect Kyle Franz is underway. One of the interesting elements of the project is his work on a new par-three hole to replace what is known as the “lost hole” — connecting the fourth green and 15th tee — from Donald Ross’s original design.
Davis said he slipped away for a round of golf at Southern Pines Golf a few years back when Pinehurst Resort hosted the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship.
“I’d heard of this old Ross gem but had never been to it. I quietly called the professional and told him, it’s just me. I love golf course design and I was just amazed how good the bones were.”
A longtime friend of both Miller and Tharani, Davis knew they were interested in purchasing the course from the Elks Lodge.
“I called Kelly and said, if you get your hands on it, that will be one of the great courses in the area,” Davis said. “Here they are in the midst of a restoration. I can’t wait to see the results. I predict when they are done, it will be a can’t miss course. It will add to the community.”
Davis’s own history with the Pinehurst area dates back to childhood. His father was a member of a golfing group that visited in late February or early March for nearly 40 years.
“The wonderful thing about Pinehurst is you can play in the winter. The sandy soil doesn’t get muddy. I remember my father would always come back every year with a shirt or hat with Putter Boy on it. So I have had this love of Pinehurst since I was very young.”
He even played in a few North & South Amateur Championships before being hired, in 1990, as the USGA’s assistant manager of championship relations. He quickly ascended through the ranks to the senior director of rules and competitions before being named USGA’s seventh executive director in 2011, and its first CEO in 2016.
During a Pinehurst visit in the early 1990s, he recalled thinking “this is so neat. I had those great memories of how wonderful Pinehurst was.”
He asked then-USGA Executive Director PJ Boatwright about bringing the U.S. Open to Pinehurst.
“He said, Mike, it will never work. We can’t get the course right in June because of the grass. You can’t get the speed of the greens right because you have to put too much water on with it getting warm.”
But two transformative shifts were on the near horizon.
In 1997, Davis was promoted to U.S. Open Championship director, responsible for managing the day-to-day organizational activities for the organization’s premier events.
Also, the USGA’s Green Section had been deeply invested in university-based research and consulting work to help golf courses around the globe find real solutions for issues such as reducing water waste.
“People tend to know USGA because we put on the Opens. We write the rules of golf, and we’re the ones to structure golf handicaps and rate courses. We are also the foremost authority on the history of the game.” Davis said. “But our Green Section has been around roughly 100 years. That is one of the things people just don’t know much about is our influence on golf courses.”
Especially as the cost of water has risen and some areas, particularly west of the Mississippi River where prolonged droughts have caused courses to close, lessening the “irrigation footprint” of golf is crucial for sustainability.
“There are ways to do it. There are better grasses. We can put moisture meters in soil so you can water where it needs it and not water where it doesn’t,” Davis said. “It’s not a sexy thing, like a U.S. Open, but it is every bit as important. If we don’t have courses, we don’t have golf.”
As a nonprofit, the USGA is focused on identifying best practices across the entire game. But, Davis noted, it's in the millions the organization has spent on research through its Green Section that has provided a return on investment for golf courses “in the billions and billions of dollars.”
Author Lee Pace in his book, “The Golden Age of Pinehurst — The Story of the Rebirth of No. 2,” noted that getting rid of the original Bermuda greens on Pinehurst No. 2 was a key motivation to resort and club officials in the 1980s and 1990s when they began talking to the USGA about a potential U.S. Open.
The grass where the late Payne Stewart and Phil Mickelson battled it out during the 1999 U.S. Open Championship was a heat-resistant strain that could attain the speed and firmness, “the championship conditions in June,” that Davis had long sought.
Pinehurst Resort has since resurfaced No. 2’s greens with an even newer strain. Last fall, USGA named Pinehurst its first anchor site for U.S. Opens.
Down the road, Pine Needles resort in Southern PInes is busy readying for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open Championship.
“There is a reason that people call this the home of golf in the United States. That is the reason we wanted Golf House Pinehurst here. It propelled us to that vision.”
“We love New Jersey,” USGA’s historic home, “but the idea is we are the United States Golf Association and to spread out some,” Davis said. “I couldn’t think of anywhere better than Pinehurst.”
