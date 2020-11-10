The Moore County Board of Education moved the processes for selling the retired Aberdeen Elementary and Aberdeen Primary campuses one step forward on Monday.
The school board approved a contract to sell the old Aberdeen Elementary property on U.S. 1 to Pathfinder Investment Management, LLC.
Pathfinder’s $1.5 million offer for the property was the highest entered during the first round of an upset bid process that Moore County Schools conducted in August. It stood unchallenged when bids were reopened.
The sale of the four parcels that comprise the Aberdeen Elementary site, nearly 19 acres in all, will be contingent upon the town of Aberdeen approving Pathfinder’s proposed plan to develop the property. Those plans involve a mixed-use development including 34,500 square feet of new retail space and at least 88 townhomes.
Pathfinder now has 60 days to inspect the old campus, and can still terminate the sale if its development plan is not approved.
Monday’s meeting at Union Pines was the last scheduled meeting for Helena Wallin-Miller, Betty Wells Brown and John Weaver, who lost their seats in the general election last week. The incoming board members who will replace them have objected to the ongoing efforts to divest the district of those properties, as well as the two Southern Pines campuses that will be replaced in January, and may challenge any proposed Aberdeen Primary sale once installed on the board next month.
Perhaps anticipating that challenge, Wallin-Miller and board member Ed Dennison reiterated that the current board is planning to direct proceeds from the sale of the four school campuses toward maintenance on other school buildings that has been deferred due to funding shortages.
“For their part, the county commissioners have made it very clear during their board meetings that they expected us to use the proceeds from the sale of these properties to support these maintenance and sustainability needs,” said Wallin-Miller.
In 2016, Moore County Schools’ operations department forecast 20 years’ worth of facilities needs across the district. That comprehensive list included roof replacements, security system upgrades and plumbing and air conditioning repairs totaling over $70 million. Moore County schools has just over $1.5 million in capital funding to spend annually, between state lottery proceeds and a fixed allocation from the county commissioners.
“It is so important to me that we figure out a way to attack this list more than we have been able to, because this list is not going away and in fact it’s growing each year,” Walliin-Miller said. “Obviously the board in the future will have to make some decisions about how to proceed with this, and I urge you all to figure out a way to have consistent funding for this list because we do not want to be in the position we were a few years ago where our buildings were at such a point that it became urgent.”
Dennison commented after the vote that the Aberdeen properties, which were not included in that capital needs projection, would need about $7 million in repairs and upgrades to remain in use long-term.
“In January 2021, our deferred maintenance and improvement needs for these two schools, if we would choose to use these properties in the future, would be well over $7 million and the cost would be increasing over $300,000 a year,” he said. “Both properties have very limited acreage and are too small to be considered for a new middle school, plus we need several million dollars for maintenance and capital improvement needs for all our other schools.”
The board also authorized staff to open a similar bidding process for the Aberdeen Primary property. The $120,000 starting bid for the six acres on Keyser Street is based on an offer from the Pinecrest Wrestling Club, an independent youth organization identified by the district’s agents.
That bid is below the $635,000 value of the site returned in an appraisal that the school district commissioned late last year. That valuation was based on the property’s potential for residential development, but buyers interested in clearing the site and developing it as affordable housing have been turned off by the distance from amenities like grocery stores, pharmacies and other shopping.
In the case of the Aberdeen Primary campus, it’s too far from a commercial area for development there to qualify for federally subsidized financing administered through the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.
That offer will still be subject to the upset bid process, though, in which the district advertises the property and new minimum bid so that any other interested buyers can offer a higher figure. As with the Aberdeen Elementary campus, the district will continue to publicize the highest bidder after each round until a bid stands unchallenged for 10 days.
Outgoing Members Recognized
During the public comment period on the school board’s agenda Monday night, six speakers signed up to thank the outgoing board members for their contributions over the past four years.
Beginning in 2016, the board sacrificed popular programs like optional year-round schedules at four elementary schools and a Spanish immersion program at West End Elementary in an effort to balance the annual budget without relying on Moore County Schools’ dwindling savings. The district has also made significant strides in improving its schools’ climate as a workplace since dismal returns on its 2014 state Teacher Working Conditions survey.
“I knew when I first submitted my name in December of 2015 to run for this office that there was a lot of work that needed to be done, and that it would take a team effort to accomplish even a few of them, but that’s what we did: we worked as a team to accomplish the goals that we had set and went beyond some of those goals,” said Brown. “There have been many working days and sleepless nights that occurred over these years, but they have been worth it to see that our students are safe and our teachers are able to feel good about their profession.”
At the same time, the district turned attention to the district’s long standing facilities needs, building McDeeds Creek Elementary to relieve crowding at Sandhills Farm Life and Vass-Lakeview after successfully lobbying the county to fund it.
The schools also saw 80 percent of countywide voters in 2018 support general obligation bonds to build the new Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst schools, and spent most of 2019 working to adjust attendance districts to balance enrollment among schools throughout the county for 2021.
“Thank you for your dedication, your countess and sometimes thankless hours of service. You all tackled enormous needs and issues here in Moore County Schools, and thanks to your perseverance and dedication we have four beautiful, safe new schools for our elementary students and an expanded facility at North Moore,” said Emily Richeson, who has three children enrolled in the district.
“While you all have achieved countless other successes during your tenure here on the board of Moore County Schools, those four buildings will stand as a testament to your determination to move forward in providing a first-class education for all students here in Moore County. With each decision you made, you thought about the needs of all students here in Moore County, and the staff, and that is appreciated by me and countless other parents.”
The school board decided last month not to go beyond two in-class days per week until January. While the state authorized local boards to relax social distancing standards in elementary schools in early October, the Moore County Health Department recommended that Moore County Schools continue on “Plan B” through at least the end of the semester. That drew criticism from some of the 73 percent of families who indicated in a survey that they’re comfortable returning to full-time instruction.
Others have commended the district for reopening school buildings in August at all when many public schools in the region continued all-virtual instruction. Abby Marcus, a Pinecrest senior, said that the opportunity to enroll in the district’s new exclusively virtual program came as a relief.
“On top of all that, you had to deal with covid. You guys did an amazing job creating the virtual academy, which gave peace of mind to students like me who have medical conditions, that we didn’t have to go to in-class school and risk getting it,” she said. “I was really worried about the virtual academy because I have done online school in the past and it has not been the best for me. … Mrs. Miller was great and she reassured me that I would still have my accommodations and I could graduate on time.”
Jen Ray, a Southern Pines Elementary parent, specifically singled out Wallin-Miller for her leadership role in the 2018 bond campaign and for chairing the board through two years of critical decision-making.
“Your commitment to the bond campaign, the quarter-cent sales tax and lastly the redistricting efforts were remarkable,” said Ray. “Your dedication didn’t always make you popular throughout the county, but you refused to kick the can down the road and did the things that most desperately needed to be done.
“Most of all, thank you for the lasting impression you made on young girls throughout the county. You have backbone, you did it with grace, compassion and respect. You put yourself out there and exposed yourself to the good, the bad and the ugly, but you did what was right for the greater good of all the students in Moore County. I cannot think of a better, tangible role model for all young girls countywide. Thank you for that example for my daughter.”
(1) comment
Their legacy. $100m new debt for four gold-plated new schools that earn C and D grades. One run by a person charged with DWI on a golf cart.
