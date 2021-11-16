Five sections of N.C. 5 are scheduled for resurfacing work starting next spring, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The Fred Smith Company of Raleigh was awarded a $4.1 million contract to improve 18.3 miles of roadway in Moore County. In addition to the identified areas on N.C. 5, work will commence starting next spring on two sections of U.S. 1, a section each of N.C. 22, N.C. 211, and N.C. 690.
Drivers can expect these projects to take place under periodic lane closures and should be cautious near the work zones.
These resurfacing projects will have no effect on the timelines of major road widening projects that have been postponed to accommodate the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst.
The 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) includes $400 million in road fixes in Moore County over the next decade.
The modified timeline for major road construction pushed off most of the messier work along the area’s primary corridors -- such as the “super street” project on U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501, widening N.C. 5 from Linden Road to U.S. 1 in Aberdeen, and widening work on N.C. 211 in West End -- until after the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst. Delays are also projected for improvements on N.C. 690 from Vass to the Cumberland County line, work on N.C. 24/27 in Carthage, and widening N.C. 211 from Aberdeen to Raeford.
