Jeff Brooks, spokesperson for Duke Energy, said restoring power to the 45,000 homes and businesses affected by Saturday’s attacks on two key pieces of Moore County’s electric infrastructure was a “Herculean effort.”
It took several hundred employees working in 24-hour shifts to repair the heavily damaged transmission substations, which authorities say were shot at by at least one individual using a high-powered firearm. The sabotage left about 85 percent of Duke’s local customers in the dark.
“Fortunately, even though this was a significant event, it was contained primarily to one county,” Brooks said in a phone interview. “That gave us the opportunity to be able to bring in whatever resources we needed from the surrounding area and to add in crews that we had locally. This was an all-hands-on-deck situation, and the goal was to get the power back on as quickly and safely as possible.”
The company, he said, began working to restore service “as soon as the incident occurred” on Saturday evening. Duke initially expected the work to extend through Thursday, but crews managed to finish ahead of schedule on Wednesday.
Brooks said it was a process that required “literally hundreds of steps,” owing in large part to the complexity of the equipment. In an earlier interview with The Pilot, he likened electricity substations to the ramps that help control the flow of traffic coming off busy interstates.
“The best way to think about the (electric) grid is as a road system,” he said. “If you have transmission lines that deliver power from power plants to local communities, they’re like the interstates of the power grid. They carry voltage that’s hundreds of thousands of volts, and when it gets to the community that voltage needs to be reduced so that it can be distributed throughout the community.”
Linemen were able to make on-site repairs to portions of the bullet-riddled substations, but Brooks said most of the equipment was “damaged beyond repair and had to be replaced.”
“We worked to bring in the equipment that we needed,” he said. “Some of that we keep locally, and some of that is stored in more central distribution areas so that we can move it anywhere in the state that we need to speed up restoration.”
After the equipment arrived at the substations, which are located about 10 miles apart in Carthage and West End, it had to be installed and calibrated.
“The power restoration process was as complicated as the repair itself,” Brooks said. “When you think about restoring power to a grid that is actively moving and operating, you have to make sure that all that equipment is configured properly, that it's been tested and ready to be synchronized to an active, working electric grid.”
Restoring service to all of the affected customers at the same time could have overwhelmed the system. Instead, the company opted for what Brooks called a “very methodical and manual approach.”
“If you were to watch the outage map during that process, you would certainly see clusters of customers coming back on and that's a very well thought-out, methodical process that is designed to keep the grid reliable even as we add thousands of customers back in service,” he said.
The difficulty of the task was compounded by intrusions from curious citizens and the media. On Tuesday, Duke Energy released a statement asking news organizations to stop flying drones above the substations.
“Our crews continue to work in the area, and the drone activity can be distracting and even further delay the full restoration of power to customers in Moore County,” the company wrote, adding it would provide “aerial images of an impacted substation site” on request.
Brooks said Duke is “very proud” of its employees’ swift response to the crisis. The utility, he said, “will make sure to honor that work and honor that commitment.”
“This is what they're wired for,” Brooks said of the workers. “This is what these crews are ready to do at any moment, and whether that disruption comes from a storm or a car hitting a pole or, in this case, an intentional attack, the response is always the same. They get out there, get the job done and get the lights on for our customers.”
A $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons who carried out the attack, which is being investigated by the FBI.
While no suspects have been named in connection with the shootings, Chief Deputy Richard Maness of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that authorities had applied for search warrants. He declined to say who the warrants were requested for.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
