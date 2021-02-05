Fairness and professionalism are two attributes that those who shared time in the courtroom with Mary McLauchlin “Mary Mac” Pope remember most about the Vass native.
“She was extremely successful in anything and everything she attempted, whether it was being a prosecutor, a judge, a lawyer in private practice, a domestic mediator,” Superior Court Judge James Webb said.
A trailblazer for women in the courtroom in Moore County and across the state, Pope dedicated her life to law and order until she passed away at her family farmhouse on Jan. 25 at the age of 70.
Pope was the first woman appointed assistant district attorney in District 19B in 1977. On March 23, 1984, at age 33, she was appointed as the youngest female Superior Court judge in North Carolina.
From 1981 to 1984, Webb worked alongside Pope for District Attorney Carroll R. Lowder, and the pair tried cases in Richmond County.
“In the courtroom as a prosecutor, she was a feisty prosecutor,” Webb said. “She was a fierce advocate for the state.”
One example of Pope’s ferocity Webb recalled came when a witness was asked a question by the defense attorney regarding the color of an object during a trial in Richmond County. When asked to point out if there was something in the courtroom that matched the color of the object, the witness pointed to Pope’s purse on the prosecutors’ table. The defense attorney then reached over and grabbed the purse and attempted to introduce it into evidence.
“Mary Mac, being the fierce advocate she was, stood up and stomped one foot and said, ‘I object,’” Webb said.
The purse stayed put.
To match her fire as a prosecutor, Pope always entered the courtroom as prepared as she could be for a case, according to Pinehurst-based lawyer and longtime acquaintance Jim Van Camp. When Pope graduated from law school, Van Camp was quick to reach out.
“I actually made her an offer to practice with Doug Gill and myself, but she had decided to become an assistant district attorney,” Van Camp said. “I knew she was going to be a good lawyer. She was sure of herself, extremely well educated and smart, and she had a way of articulating that was very effective. You knew she was genuine and sincere when she said something.”
Van Camp served as a defense attorney opposite Pope on several occasions. He said those times in the courtroom trying a case against each other were always civil and professional.
Other defense lawyers knew they had their hands full in the courtroom when they went up against Pope in a trial.
“In our office we had file folders, and unbeknown to us at the time, one of the defense lawyers had drawn on a file folder a picture of a skull and crossbones. Under that skull and crossbones they had written the word ‘Pope,’” Webb said with a laugh. “It’s indicative of the fact that these lawyers knew when they were dealing with Mary Mac, they were dealing with one tough — but fair — prosecutor.”
After serving as the first female assistant district attorney, Pope took her spot on the bench, where she presided over many capital cases because of her experience working as a prosecutor. She was one of two assistant district attorneys who worked alongside Lowder in the David Junior Brown double-murder case in 1980. Brown was sentenced to two life sentences and found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.
“You cannot just walk into a courtroom without any experience and preside or prosecute a capital case,” Webb said. “She was well respected for that.”
Webb said that Pope, as a judge, was always attentive of jurors and never wanted to waste time in the courtroom for those selected the jury box.
Her impact was made as both an attorney and Superior Court judge, but Webb recalls an encounter with his former prosecuting partner in the early 1990s in Salisbury — where Pope lived for some time after she resigned as a Superior Court judge — when he presided over a civil case. Pope herself was in the jury selection pool — and got picked to serve.
“That was a testament to Mary Mac,” Webb said, “and to what those lawyers thought of her to be satisfied that she would be a good and fair juror in the case.”
After her resignation from Superior Court, Pope practiced law in Salisbury before returning to Moore County in 1994. She retired as a partner of the law firm Crockett Oldham Pope and Donadio in October 2018.
After her retirement, Pope continued to work as a mediator and worked alongside Van Camp on many mediations.
“She was superb at getting people to come together for a reasonable resolution, and she was good at it,” Van Camp said.
Outside the courtroom, Van Camp and Webb both said Pope was a thoughtful and caring person.
“She was a superb human being. She had great principles and her character was above reproach,” Van Camp said.
Pope graduated from Union Pines High School in 1968. She went attended Queens College for two years, and then transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill to complete her Bachelor of Arts in political science, and graduated in 1972. She then attended Wake Forest University School of Law and graduated in 1977.
In the time since her passing, Vann Camp and Webb have discussed establishing a scholarship at the Wake Forest University School of Law in her honor.
“She loved Wake Forest and I just thought she would like that; something in her name to help aspiring attorneys or at least students in law school,” Van Camp said.
Webb said that aspiring attorneys should look to follow the lead that Pope took in the courtroom.
“I would commend all attorneys, not just in this county, but across the state, to use their best efforts to emulate Mary Mac Pope in the way she conducted herself as a professional attorney,” Webb said. “She was respected by everybody.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
