Members of the Whispering Pines Village Council are expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution declaring that parks, lakes and other village amenities are for residents only.
The resolution, which also states that local amenities cannot be used for commercial purposes, is not a new ordinance for the village. Rich Lambdin, Whispering Pines’ village manager, said the resolution is instead meant to reinforce restrictions that are already in place.
“All village amenities, properties and facilities have always been limited to village residents,” Lambdin said in a phone interview on Thursday. “There’s nothing new or proposed to be changed. It just reinforces what has been in place since the village was created.”
The resolution was prepared at the behest of Mayor Glenn Bernhard in response to concerns expressed by residents.
“I was the mover on this because I’ve talked to so many residents and everyone I’ve talked to, with the exception of maybe one or two people, want the village to be a low-density, bedroom community,” Bernhard said during the council’s work session on Nov. 30, adding that the proposed one-page document condenses existing rules from different sections of the village’s Land Development Ordinance into a format that’s easier to read and understand. “This is kind of tying it all together by saying, ‘This is what the Village of Whispering Pines stands for with its amenities.’”
At a previous work session, Bernhard noted that “most of our amenities are being saturated just by residents using them.” The village’s population has soared in recent years, going from 2,964 residents in 2010 to an estimated 5,124 residents in 2021, according to census data.
Bernhard said events like October’s Paddleween celebration at Thagard Lake Park have compounded the issue by drawing many non-residents to the village’s already-crowded facilities.
A draft copy of the resolution stresses that Whispering Pines “does not seek nor accept grants that require public access” to its amenities. The draft also states that the village uses property taxes to “maintain its lakes, dams and other infrastructure.”
“I think this is a great statement to say that ‘we’ve never accepted grants; we’ve never accepted outside money,’” council member Pamela Harris said during the work session in November. “It’s our taxpayer dollars that have paid for all of our amenities, which are intended for our village residents, not for people who live outside of our bedroom community.”
The council was originally slated to vote on the resolution during its regular meeting on Dec. 14. Council member Alexa Roberts was unable to attend that meeting, prompting the board to postpone the matter until January.
Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Village Hall. A live video stream of the meeting can be viewed at vwpnc.org.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
