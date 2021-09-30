A resolution honoring the 13 servicemembers killed in the attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, was introduced Thursday by U.S. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D.
Among those killed was Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, believed to be the last American military fatality in the 20-year U.S. war. He was assigned to the 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group based at Fort Bragg. Knauss and his wife, Alena, resided in Pinebluff.
“I am heartbroken we lost 13 brave servicemen and women last month, including two stationed in North Carolina, in such a horrific and cowardly attack,” said Senator Burr. “The men and women we lost made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and we owe it to them and to their families to honor and preserve their memory. I’m proud to sponsor this resolution, which also honors all who’ve served our country in the Global War on Terror, and to represent so many of America’s brave men and women in uniform.”
“It was my honor to introduce this resolution in the House today in remembrance of the 13 servicemembers who perished in the recent attack at the Kabul airport, and to formally recognize all of the brave men and women who fought, served, or perished during the Global War on Terror,” said Representative Murphy. “We must never forget the beloved American heroes who have fought so valiantly to protect the freedoms we hold most dear. I hope that this resolution will provide Congress and the American people with an opportunity to come together in celebration, remembrance, and deep respect for those who have served and given their live in service to the United States of America.”
Knauss enlisted in the Army immediately after graduating from high school in 2016. Knauss had recently completed psychological operations training and hoped to be stationed in Washington, D.C. He previously completed a nine-month tour in Afghanistan in 2017 and 2018, as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, which is also based at Fort Bragg.
He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson cosponsored legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Knauss and the other military servicemembers who were killed on Aug. 26 in Afghanistan
“The tragic terrorist attack on U.S. servicemembers that took the lives of 13 men and women in uniform was the direct result of the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal of Afghanistan. The United States should never have put our servicemembers in this situation. Securing the Kabul airport while the Taliban overran the rest of the city left our men and women in uniform vulnerable and allowed terrorists to plan and execute an attack,” said Senator Tillis. “I am heartbroken for the families of the 13 servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice, including two who were serving out of North Carolina. I am honored to introduce this resolution with Senator Burr and Congressman Murphy to recognize these brave individuals, we will never forget their service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation.”
