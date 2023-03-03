Last month’s announcement that principal Melonie Jones would be transferred from Crain’s Creek Middle School has set off a wave of resignations from teachers and other staff who feel ignored by district leaders.
Jones’ transfer — she’s now an assistant principal at Pinecrest High School — quelled a tide of protest from parents and others who blamed the school’s principal of five years for an uptick in student discipline issues, including fights that were purported to have occurred at the school and then shared widely on social media.
But in the last three weeks, a third of the Vass middle school’s full-time teachers have expressed intentions to leave at the end of the school year if not earlier, and more resignations are expected.
Jones’ last day at Crain’s Creek was this past Tuesday. According to a source at Crain’s Creek, administrators visited the school that afternoon with Andrea Burton, the district’s assistant human resources director, and informed employees that she would be the school’s interim principal, effective March 1.
Jones was due to be replaced in the short term by retired North Moore High Principal Scott Absher. The school board appointed Absher as a part-time interim principal at Crain’s Creek during its February meeting, the same night that Moore County Schools announced Jones’ transfer. That transfer was presented as a request from Jones herself and therefore not subject to a board vote.
But a post on Crain’s Creek’s Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon confirmed that Absher would not be able to serve as the school’s interim principal “due to personal health concerns.”
Moore County Schools is now hiring to fill the principal’s position at Crain’s Creek. Since Feb. 13, when Jones’ departure became public knowledge, it has also posted 14 additional vacancies at the school.
Those job openings include 12 of the school’s 38 full-time teaching positions, six of which will be vacant before the end of this year if not filled. The other teaching positions, as well as the school counselor job and a special needs teacher assistant, are open for the upcoming school year.
Several of those teachers’ emailed resignation letters and copies of resignation forms were shared with The Pilot this week. They all cite Jones’ transfer and the events leading up to it as the main reason for their decision to leave the school.
Scrutiny of the school intensified last October when about 80 people — including Board of Education candidates Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno and Shannon Davis — met in Sandy Ramey Keith Park in Vass to protest how the school meted out consequences after an altercation between two students. Video of that altercation, widely circulated on social media, was, like others, purported to be from Crain’s Creek in that it showed what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.
Benway, Bruno and Davis talked up discipline issues at Crain’s Creek and other schools as part of their successful election campaigns.
Since that October meeting at the park in Vass, the school board has heard explicit criticism of Jones and calls for a change in leadership at the school during public comment sessions at each of its business meetings. Although board policy prohibits commenters from discussing specific employees by name, board members regularly have allowed commenters to criticize Jones by name.
In the Feb. 13 news release announcing Jones’ reassignment, Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair said, “I have great respect and appreciation for Melonie and her service to Moore County Schools since 1999. I greatly appreciate her commitment and work at Crain’s Creek Middle School and I look forward to her continued leadership with Moore County Schools. I am excited to see her positive impact on the students and staff at Pinecrest High School.”
Crain’s Creek teachers and staff have rallied behind Jones. Several employees at the school, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak or feared retaliation, said that Locklair met with the school’s staff on Oct. 26, days after the community meeting in Vass. Staff present reportedly threatened to leave if Jones were removed from her job.
Moore County Schools also conducted a set of mid-year surveys, similar to the biennial N.C. Teacher Working Conditions Survey, that reflected overall staff support of the school’s administration.
About 45 teachers and other staff participated in the surveys, with more than 80 percent agreeing that administrators consistently enforce school rules and support teachers’ efforts to maintain discipline. Nearly 88 percent agreed that “there is an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect in this school.”
Reviews of the district’s leadership were more mixed, with 61 percent of responses disputing that “central office supports appropriate school improvement decisions when challenged by parents and the community.”
One teacher who wrote to board members and district administrators in October defended the school’s administration and detailed Jones’ support of teachers who serve a population of students “who do not have their basic needs met in their home.”
“The only time that I have felt fear or unsupported is when I hear the things that are spoken by school board members and the community about our school, and seeing the lack of comment from those who know the truth,” the teacher wrote.
Resignation letters from other teachers express a loss of confidence in the school board and Moore County Schools administrators due to the appearance that Jones was unfairly transferred to placate one vocal group.
“If Principal Jones can be removed for no specific reason, there is certainly reason to feel like teachers can be removed arbitrarily as well,” one wrote.
One explicitly mentions “bullying” from parents, both online and in the form of physical protests. Last fall, a group lobbying for Jones’ removal staged at the former Mama’s Kitchen restaurant near the entrance of the school at the beginning and end of each school day for two weeks.
Teachers also wrote that the discipline issues at Crain’s Creek this school year have been “very misconstrued.”
A Crain’s Creek teacher who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation said that she plans to leave before the end of the year. She said that she struggled with the decision because she fears that the schools will not be able to replace her with someone qualified to teach her subject.
“If I quit, they can’t even get a day-to-day sub,” she said. “All of this is going to permanently affect these children who are going to lose teachers now before the year is even over, and there’s no one coming.”
But she said that school staff feel ignored by district leaders and the school board. She is also skeptical that Jones genuinely wanted to leave Crain’s Creek.
“Every single person who has ever worked for Melonie knows she would never quit, so to even imply that she requested this transfer is the most upsetting,” she said.
“The only option we have now is to resign. That’s the only way our voice will be heard is if we just straight up resign, so that’s what’s happening now.”
Crain’s Creek was already experiencing the effects of the state- and nationwide teacher shortage. It has had a math teaching job open since last summer and a position for a specialist in academically gifted students unfilled since January.
Posted vacancies in the last three weeks include three of the school’s four full-time positions for special needs classrooms, both sixth grade language arts positions, and two of the three PE teachers.
But board members said this week that it’s a “misconception” that the board drove Jones’ transfer.
“The board didn’t vote on transferring Melonie. It was the superintendent’s decision, so we didn’t have any say in that,” said Stacey Caldwell, whose daughter is a student at Crain’s Creek.
“We requested several times for her to at least stay until the end of the year.”
Board Vice-Chair David Hensley was a prominent voice in airing and discussing the discipline issues at Crain’s Creek last fall. In an October post from his Hensley School Board Facebook page, he shared a video of an altercation at the school and a link to a since-deactivated Instagram account that claimed to chronicle fights at the school.
“I spent 20 years as an active duty Marine, and I have (sic) shocked and horrified by the violence in these videos…at a Moore County MIDDLE SCHOOL,” he wrote in the post.
He said in that post that the videos show the results “of the ‘woke’ strategic plan” adopted by the school board in 2018. This week, Hensley reiterated that he did not believe Jones or the management of the school to be at fault for the issues there.
“I do want to ensure everyone knows that both the superintendent and the entire school board have full confidence in both Ms. Jones’ professional expertise and her leadership,” he said.
Countywide school redistricting, which increased Crain’s Creek’s enrollment by about 200 students and well beyond its built capacity, has also been widely noted as a factor. The return of students to full-time in-person instruction in 2021 after more than a year of virtual and part-time learning during the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated that shift.
In response to Crain’s Creek staff who feel they no longer have a voice in decisions that affect their school, Hensley said that the school board took all input on the situation seriously.
“The voices of each and every faculty and staff member of Crain’s Creek were heard by both the superintendent and the school board, as were the views of the citizens of Moore County,” he said.
“Additionally, every board member was afforded the opportunity to express their thoughts, views and opinions to Superintendent Locklair. Ultimately the decision wasn’t theirs to make and the school board stands behind Ms. Jones’ difficult decision.”
(2) comments
The school board is reaping what it has sown. It truly breaks my heart to see the disarray at central office. Administration must do better. Our children are suffering the consequences of political bickering and hyperbole, and the lack of progress in hiring staff, bus drivers, and providing needed resources. Get to work school board!
The school board is more worried about certain books in the library….all they had to do was transfer the principal, the teachers resign the school closes because no teachers and voila books in the library issue solved..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.