Southern Pines residents engaged with planners and town staff to learn about possible futures for the Whitehall Tract and provide community feedback on Thursday night.
This meeting was step two in the planning process for the property, informed by the data collection, research and public input from step one. 686 people participated in a survey about the property, and 30 town staff and residents with specialized knowledge were interviewed.
Whitehall Tract is 157 acres of preserved longleaf pine habitat, nestled between Reservoir Park and Pee Dee Road. A two-mile trail connects the parks, and another path links Whitehall to the Elizabeth High Rounds playground off Pee Dee Road.
The Town of Southern Pines bought the property at 490 Pee Dee Road in 2020 for $1.65 million from Barbara Sherman. Sherman and her late husband owned the land for about 20 years and aided in restoring the longleaf pine forest with controlled burns to help the natural biodiversity flourish.
She bought the land from the late David Drexel, an early advocate for land protection efforts in Moore County.
In 1991, Drexel worked with the newly created Sandhills Area Land Trust to establish a conservation easement on the property — SALT’s first success.
The longleaf pine forest at Whitehall is a fraction of the remaining five percent of such forest between Texas and Virginia. They once grew in abundance, covering 90 million acres, but were nearly wiped out because of timber, tar and turpentine harvesting during the colonial era.
The property is home to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker and is registered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Safe Harbor program, designed to conserve their natural habitat. Further, the tract is a part of the Southeast Longleaf Pine Ecosystem Occurrences Geodatabase, a comprehensive database of longleaf pine forests to inform conservation and restoration planning.
Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth summarized the survey results, noting participation ranged from under 18 to 65 years old, with 50 percent between 26 and 45 years old.
Eighty-five percent of participants wanted the area enhanced for public enjoyment, with 55 percent suggesting only passive uses, like hiking and birdwatching. 12 percent of respondents wanted to leave the property as is.
Residents liked features such as an open area for free play, picnic shelters, trails and a space for community gardens. A small percentage of the community also suggested primitive camping on the property.
Over 60 percent of people did not see a need for events on the property. However, passive events like yoga or guided hikes got support, and 42 percent of participants liked the idea of an outdoor concert area.
“By focusing on ‘passive’ rather than ‘active’ recreation, Whitehall can be used in a way that does not require major alterations to the land that would destroy its natural beauty and habitats,” said Southern Pines Parks & Recreation Director Cindi King in a statement prior to the meeting. “Active recreation, including regulated sports, athletic fields, aquatic facilities, and similar are the types of improvements and activities the community has agreed would not be suitable for Whitehall.”
Park Planner Mack Cain, from landscape architectural firm CPL, presented three options to the residents, ranging from minimum to maximum planning for the site. The maximum plan included all public suggestions for a passive park with 34 focal points. The minimum design featured about 10 points.
All of the plans, including a narrative of the 34 points, will be available on the town’s website for review.
One piece of the plan includes parking on the edges of the property. One lot would feed into the property near Rounds park, with a one-way loop road towards the Whitehall estate. One or two smaller lots would be on the other side of the property for additional parking and connect directly to trails.
Cain suggested multiple trail types, including a paved, multi-use path, natural trails, a wide perimeter trail for bikes and a trail system for dogs. The minimum plan would only enhance the existing paths.
The trails would aid in the maintenance of the longleaf pine forest by creating natural fire breaks. Cain said controlled burning is “the only way” to care for the habitat.
Resident Elice Zwatteri said she liked the maximum design because of the accommodating “diversity of trails." She said the varied trails would help “give balance” to the community.
Some residents were upset by the dog-only hiking trail — less than one mile long.
Project Manager Cyndee Bonacci said they designed the different trail systems to accommodate spaces for everyone to co-exist. She and Cain highlighted that dogs are welcome at all other parks in Southern Pines, and some community members are uncomfortable using trails with lots of dogs.
Bonacci pointed out that many survey respondents said they do not use Reservoir Park because of the number of dogs. One resident suggested making the dog-only trail human-only and giving the rest of the park to dogs.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons asked the group to focus on the opportunities and number of options available for the land, moving past the dog-only trail because future policies about dogs can change.
Bonacci gave an example of a policy where dogs could use the whole park on certain days of the week with the dog trail always open.
Another suggestion was for mountain bike trails because of the sport's growing popularity and limited sites in Moore County. Resident Kate Shinkwin also liked this idea and suggested a pump or flow track for children, referencing the one at San Lee Park in Sanford.
She also loved the idea of wildflowers, fruit trees and community gardens on the property. She referenced last year’s Arbor Day celebrations and how her kids “soaked up" what they learned about the trees and woodpeckers "like a sponge.”
Terry Lenahan echoed these sentiments and spoke about how kids need a space where they can learn, be calm and run around.
The Whitehall Tract boasts a 6,000 square-foot building, a 3,000 square-foot chicken house and a three-car carriage house. The Drexel family originally owned the estate. It sits to the right of the entrance path, overlooking 16 acres of open space.
Roth said survey respondents wanted the space used for a museum, other learning opportunities or a food establishment. Residents also supported using the space for bathrooms and other park-related facilities.
Architect Brent Green, with Creech and Associates architecture firm, presented various options for the estate, including possible office spaces, event venues and bedrooms. He also ranged ideas from minimum to maximum, with the features building on top of each other in complexity.
He envisioned using the carriage house as a possible event space, with the maximum design hosting a kitchenette. The minimum design would feature ADA-accessible bathrooms and furniture storage.
The chicken house, which Green called the barn, would also function as an event space with indoor and outdoor areas. The maximum design would take out the upper floors to give the full height of the building and add a catering kitchen.
The minimum design would give the parks and recreation department space to store maintenance equipment and provide bathrooms.
Instead of three designs increasing in intensity for the main house, Green presented three themes. The first was a bed and breakfast space with five bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area, and a shared common area for events.
The second design was for departments. Green said a portion of the building would be for the parks and recreation department with a separate office suite. The last proposal was a hybrid, with the parks and recreation department staying, but the other part of the house featuring two executive suites with a kitchen and dining area.
The building also has a basement, and in all designs, Green suggested using it as a museum or learning center about the red-cockaded woodpecker.
Dot Brower suggested using the estate as a retreat for small groups or businesses for annual planning and team building. Green highlighted the limited number of bedroom options would restrict the number of visitors.
The third step in the planning Whitehall process is to incorporate public input from the draft concepts and prepare a single plan to present to the town council.
“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and engagement from the community on this project,” Roth said. “It's not every year a town can acquire such a property.”
She also wrote in a statement prior to the meeting that the town’s “goal is to ‘tread lightly’ as we enhance the property for public, passive recreation uses so that it can be safely accessed and enjoyed.”
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.