Around 30 residents attended Southern Pines' Planning Board meeting Thursday night to show their opposition to a plan for a new lodging development off of Country Club Circle in Southern Pines Golf Club.
At 10:30 p.m. Planning Board Chair Gary Carroll asked how many people in the room were against the plan, and nearly every single person raised a hand, some even two.
The proposed plan, 10 cottages with up to 56 guest rooms, was presented by Land Planner Bob Koontz, of Koontz Jones Design. The cottages would be available to book, similar to a hotel room, for golf groups coming into town.
The current design features four or eight bedrooms per cottage, but the number of beds — visitors — is unclear. Each cottage also features a common space for visitors to share.
Koontz said the cottages were designed with the idea that one group would stay per building.
The proposed parcel for development once featured the Elks Club Lodge. It was demolished a year ago after the Bell family and partner Haresh Tharani, who own the Mid Pines and Pine Needles golf resorts, bought the property.
Other amenities on-site will include a putting green and practice tee.
Multiple residents, most of them owning property near the parcel, raised concerns about the plan. Scott Weaver gave a detailed report on how the development does not align with the town’s long-range land use plan. Bob Gallagher called the cottages a “roadside motel."
Other concerns voiced by residents included:
* the design not being consistent with the character of the neighborhood;
* traffic safety at the intersection of Morganton Road with Country Club Drive; and
* fear of potential detrimental impacts to the neighborhood, like increased noise and trash.
The planning board noted these problems for the town council to review.
