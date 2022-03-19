Blue was once just like any other pony.
Technically he’s a miniature horse, standing about three feet tall. He’s mostly white, with blue eyes that probably inspired his name. To most people passing by, he would blend in with the other horses and livestock grazing in rural Moore County pastures.
If Blue were luckier, his former owner would have called a veterinarian as soon as he developed an infection in his left hind leg. But his stroke of luck didn’t come for another four or five years.
That was the day that Lauren O’Brien drove by the West End pasture where Blue lived with a herd of cattle. It took a quick glance for O’Brien, a professional equestrian and trainer, to realize that there was something wrong with the way the pony walked.
Even at a distance she could tell Blue’s right hind hoof, which should normally stand flat on the ground at a 45-degree angle, had grown into a misshapen mass of keratin resembling an elf slipper.
His heel had worn away to virtually nothing, to the point that Blue could only walk on the back of his lower leg.
“It was a classic neglect case type foot,” O’Brien said. “I didn’t even see the leg at that point.”
Typically, horses’ hooves become severely overgrown through a combination of confinement and neglect over a number of years. So at first it wasn’t clear why a pony with free access to pasture would have one extremely long hoof.
O’Brien went back to see if she could offer help or advice to the owner. She was prepared to offer to adopt Blue, but what she noticed when she returned was almost beyond her ability to comprehend.
Her own equine vet, Bri Gindlesperger, fortunately answered her phone on a Sunday. What O’Brien told her was that the pony’s left hind leg was “dangling.”
“It’s not touching the ground. That’s all I knew,” said O’Brien.
Three calls to the county’s animal control office later, an officer checked out the situation the next morning and reported to O’Brien that the owner had been given a week to trim the pony’s overgrown hoof.
“I suspect they didn’t think they were going to find what they found,” she said. “He was like ‘yes, that hoof is very overgrown and yes he does have only half of a left hind leg.’”
That explained the foot. It also rendered trimming the opposite hind leg, as animal control had directed, impossible without veterinary assistance. The owner’s children were fond of the pony, so he was unwilling to consider euthanasia. But from the condition of the pony’s left leg, O’Brien doubted he would receive appropriate veterinary care to address the overgrown hoof either. She got back on the phone to Gindlesperger, who knew just the person who would step in to sort out the Catch-22.
Tiara Hecht founded Renaissance Equine Rescue and Welfare Foundation in Southern Pines three years ago.
It took two hours for Hecht to convince Blue’s owner to surrender him to the rescue.
During the course of that conversation, she learned that “Azul” had been used to give the owner’s children rides when they were younger. A snakebite may have led to the pony’s leg infection, but the owner told Hecht that he waited for the vet’s annually scheduled visit to vaccinate all of his livestock to have it looked at and begin giving the pony antibiotics.
In February, Blue became the Youngs Road rescue’s 39th resident — and the smallest. A 19-hand Belgian draft — Mr. Big — is on the other end of the spectrum.
At first, Hecht wasn’t sure what could be done for Blue. Miniature horses usually weigh around 300 pounds, but even so he’s not the typical equine amputee. Larger horses aren’t even considered candidates for amputation, and many horse lovers who follow the rescue on social media suggested that Blue should be humanely euthanized.
“Typically when a horse has an amputation they do the prosthetic right away. He has been like this for so long that it complicates it a little bit,” said Hecht.
Even so, she said that to put down such a resilient character would be “kind of tragic at this point.”
“He has been through horror and any reasonable person would have euthanized him and not let him go through (losing a leg). But his really bad days are behind him now. We can get him straightened out.”
Soon after arriving at the rescue, Blue received a relatively clean bill of health. X-rays of his right leg revealed normal bone structure despite the years he’s spent walking on an overgrown hoof. Bloodwork confirmed that he can safely receive medications for osteoarthritis that’s developed in his “peg leg.”
And at 15 years old, he’s still young for a miniature horse. He’s also the consummate pony: happy to soak up attention but utterly without reservations when it comes to expressing his opinions with a pinned ear.
“He’s really sweet until he’s had enough, and then he will not even think twice about biting you,” said Christina Schnitz, one of Blue’s caretakers at Renaissance.
“He’s a wonderful little guy. He’s got a crazy fighting spirit.”
So Hecht reached out to a veterinarian and farrier practice in Angier that specializes in equine podiatry. Aubrey Brown and Rick Snead of Horses In Focus have helped Renaissance rescues suffering from laminitis, a degenerative hoof disease. They trimmed Blue’s remaining rear hoof to a normal length, and fitted him with a special hoof casting to allow his heel to grow out. Blue will transition through a succession of such shoes over the next year as that hoof returns to normal.
“His foot was always sideways and he was extremely bowed and I was concerned he was going to have some real damage in that right leg,” said Hecht. “But he’s straightened right up.”
Brown also created a mold of Blue’s left leg and started building a prosthetic. This past Thursday, Hecht trailered Blue to Angier to spend a weekend trying on prototypes. He’ll soon get to walk on all fours again for the first time in years.
His transition to life as a bionic pony won’t be the end of his extraordinary story, though. He’ll get consistent bodywork and laser therapy as his body adjusts to moving more normally.
Hecht said he may be adoptable in a year or so, but will always need daily care to change out his prosthetic sleeve.
“I see this as something that’s going to be somewhat lengthy in terms of getting his body back into a conformation that is comfortable for him,” she said.
“I’m guessing it will be at least a year before we know that he’s at his best place.”
When O’Brien realized that Blue had lost a leg, the conclusion that formed in the back of her mind was that euthanasia might be the most compassionate course of action.
The morning that Blue traveled to Renaissance, an entire team showed up to help. Local horse transporters Tori and Justin McLeod were prepared to stabilize him with slings for the trailer ride, and veterinarian Tom Daniel supervised the process.
When Daniel called O’Brien to update her, it was with amused astonishment to report that “the son of a gun just walked himself on the trailer.”
“He has fought all this time. And for what? Just to say here's a bucket of grain, goodbye? He is a fighter, he is a feisty, naughty little pony,” O’Brien said. “Tiara has done so much for him and, you know, I think he is going to lead a pretty good life.
“For as long as he’s fought to stay alive, I think it’s awesome that she’s giving him that chance.”
For more about Renaissance Equine Rescue and Welfare Foundation and to follow Blue’s rehabilitation, visit www.facebook.com/rerrescue.
