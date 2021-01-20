The Carthage Board of Commissioners cleared the way Tuesday for a development that will house apartments, self-storage buildings and retail space near N.C. 22 and McCaskill Road.
Following a public hearing, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve a conditional zoning amendment requested in December by developer Jim O’Malley. The project, referred to as Magnolia Hill in planning documents, is similar to Tyler’s Ridge, another development O’Malley spearheaded on N.C. 22.
Magnolia Hill will create 216 apartments across nine buildings. The complex is expected to feature a mix of single-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
Tenants will have access to a swimming pool, dog park and all the “same amenities” available at Tyler’s Ridge, according to O’Malley. He said the development will include additional amenities like pickle ball courts and a clubhouse where residents can buy beer, soda and pizza.
Addressing the commissioners, O’Malley said about 20 percent of tenants at Tyler’s Ridge are in the military, while 40 percent of that development’s residents work at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Tyler Ridge’s rental rates range from $1,060 to $1,470 a month.
“We already have a property, and we know the tenants that we have and so forth,” O’Malley said. “We have to verify that people have the income to afford to be there, so we’re not an assisted income property. We’re what’s called a ‘market-rate property,’ and our average tenant has an income of about $74,000 per year.”
He added: “One of the things we heard in a (feasibility) study is to try to get that kind of money to move this way so there’s a reason that someone would be opening up a business in Carthage because (customers) are now close enough in proximity to be able to say, ‘hey, let’s go up to Carthage; they just built or opened up a brand new restaurant.’”
The annual median household income in Carthage is about $34,963, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In addition to apartment homes, the 80-acre development is expected include a self-storage facility and space that O’Malley said could be used for a convenience store or restaurant. The project will take about three years to complete, he said.
“I’m very excited to say that this is a project that I’m thinking is going to be a great success for this area,” he said. “This is my first project in this town and my hope is that when you see what I do, the next time I come in with a new project you go, ‘great, we’re happy to have Jim O’Malley do another project in this town,’ so I’m not going to screw up on this one.”
While O’Malley said a study found no potential traffic issues in connection with the project, several citizens shared concerns about congestion and speeding during the public hearing. Some of the speakers worried that the development would encroach on nearby farm owners.
“I am very concerned about impacting the neighborhood with more houses and more people,” said Sarah Stewart, a longtime resident of McCaskill Road.“I know that might sound good to some people, but it doesn’t sound good to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.