When Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields first took office, he vowed to reestablish the K-9 program that had been discontinued over a decade earlier by a previous administration.
Fields made good on that promise with Roki, a Czech Shepherd that the Sheriff’s Office obtained from authorities in New Mexico. The dog quickly proved to be a valuable addition to the team and became a local celebrity on social media after locating an elderly Carthage woman with a cognitive disorder who wandered away from her home on a rainy evening last September.
Roki would not live long enough to enjoy his newfound fame. Less than a month after finding the missing woman, the 4-year-old dog died of a mysterious illness that caused his kidneys to shut down.
The Sheriff’s Office will now begin the difficult search for Roki’s replacement.
On Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners approved a request from the agency to apply for a grant administered by the American Kennel Club. Sheriff’s Maj. Andy Conway explained that the grant, which has been “tentatively agreed upon” by the club, will provide $7,500 to help the department buy a new police dog.
Conway said the Moore County Kennel Club has offered to pitch in an additional $2,500. The donation and grant are expected to cover most — but not all — of the cost.
“A canine in this day and time is very expensive, so we do anticipate it's going to cost a little bit more than $10,000,” Conway said. “But based upon where we're at financially in our budget this year, we feel that we can cover the remaining portion of that to go ahead and get a dog purchased this year.”
Writing in a memo to the commissioners ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Conway said Roki was “going to be the centerpiece” of the agency’s fledgling K-9 program, which Fields had hoped to expand.
“Now that Roki has passed, Sheriff Fields aims to start again with a new dog,” Conway wrote.
The animal will have big shoes to fill. Conway said Roki had grown into “one of the premier K-9s in Moore County” under the supervision of his handler, deputy Kevin Dean.
The Sheriff’s Office recruited Dean from the Southern Pines Police Department, where he successfully trained multiple dogs. In a phone interview on Thursday, he said Roki had a “focused energy level” and was a “methodical” tracker.
Dean honed Roki’s skills through an extensive training regimen. Having never before lost a canine partner, he was devastated by the dog’s death.
“Most people leave their dogs at home 12 hours a day and when they come home from work the dog is happy to see them,” Dean said. “I see my dog 12 hours a day at home and 12 hours a night when I’m at work. He’s constantly got my back and he’s constantly with me. That’s what makes it hard.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
