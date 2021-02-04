A number of aged trees in the 100 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue are scheduled for removal and replacement.
In an effort to limit disruption to traffic and pedestrians at this key downtown access point, town leaders are considering a request that doubles the annual “landmark landscape” budget.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons called the request a turnkey approach that would allow contractors an opportunity to “get in and get out” as opposed to pulling town staff off of daily routines over a two-year period, and having to coordinate around the contractor’s schedule.
Each year the town allocates $10,000 to the landmark landscape fund, which is then distributed to various projects recommended by the Appearance Commission. This beautification work has included improvement along the CSX right-of-way on Broad Street and the replacement of dying or diseased trees throughout the downtown area.
Parsons said a phased approach for the block of West Pennsylvania Avenue between Bennett and Broad streets would result in traffic disruption on multiple occasions. He also estimated that costs could run an extra $6,000 because of the need for town staff to assist with specific portions of the work.
“We are not trying to spread this out over two years. Any disruption here will be problematic because this particular block of Pennsylvania Avenue is the main entry point to downtown from U.S. 1,” Parsons said.
The trees scheduled for replacement will be removed on or about Feb. 10.
Southern Pines has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation with a Tree City USA designation for 40 years, marking it as one of the longest running award recipient communities in the state.
In other discussion during Wednesday’s agenda meeting, the Southern Pines Town Council:
* Scheduled a public hearing on Feb. 9 to consider a voluntary annexation request for the 157-acre Whitehall Tract. The town acquired the mostly undeveloped land, which abuts the existing Reservoir Park and Elizabeth High Rounds Park properties, in December.
* Reiterated its endorsement of DFI’s study recommendations for the West Southern Pines revitalization effort as presented in November. Kim Wade, speaking on behalf of the West Southern Pines Civic Club, said there was some confusion whether town leaders supported the Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust’s intent to purchase the former Southern Pines Primary campus.
Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney said the council unanimously approved the DFI study recommendation that supports the redevelopment of the campus “in a manner that is consistent with its history.” In addition, town leaders approved DFI’s continued work to assist the Land Trust.
“The acquisition of the school would be a definite plus for economic development and the residents of West Southern Pines. That would be a necessary plus,” said Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy.
