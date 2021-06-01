Traffic Along U.S. 1

File photo: Traffic on U.S. 1 in Southern Pines looking south towards Aberdeen. 

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Resurfacing work on U.S. 1 in Southern Pines and Aberdeen will begin Tuesday evening, June 1. Construction will be performed between 7 p.m and 7 a.m., weather permitting, and is expected to continue for up to six weeks.

The 2.2 mile work area stretches from the intersection of U.S. 1 and N.C. 5 in downtown Aberdeen and stretches north to Smithfield’s Restaurant in Southern Pines.

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $1.6 million contract to the Fred Smith Company for milling and resurfacing work on U.S. 1 earlier this spring.

In addition, the Raleigh-based Fred Smith Company received a $2.86 million contract to rebuild parts of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 and eight sections of secondary roads in Moore County. That work is slated for completion by June 2022.

Additional resurfacing projects that have been scheduled for 2021-2022 include U.S. 15-501 from N.C. 211 to the Hoke County line; U.S. 1 in Pinebluff from the Pinebluff Fire Department to Currant Street; and smaller resurfacing projects on Mack Road, Carolina Road, Putnam Glendon Road, Snoozing Pine Lane, and Arnold Avenue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days