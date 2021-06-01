Resurfacing work on U.S. 1 in Southern Pines and Aberdeen will begin Tuesday evening, June 1. Construction will be performed between 7 p.m and 7 a.m., weather permitting, and is expected to continue for up to six weeks.
The 2.2 mile work area stretches from the intersection of U.S. 1 and N.C. 5 in downtown Aberdeen and stretches north to Smithfield’s Restaurant in Southern Pines.
The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $1.6 million contract to the Fred Smith Company for milling and resurfacing work on U.S. 1 earlier this spring.
In addition, the Raleigh-based Fred Smith Company received a $2.86 million contract to rebuild parts of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 and eight sections of secondary roads in Moore County. That work is slated for completion by June 2022.
Additional resurfacing projects that have been scheduled for 2021-2022 include U.S. 15-501 from N.C. 211 to the Hoke County line; U.S. 1 in Pinebluff from the Pinebluff Fire Department to Currant Street; and smaller resurfacing projects on Mack Road, Carolina Road, Putnam Glendon Road, Snoozing Pine Lane, and Arnold Avenue.
