Sub station in Carthage 08.jpg

Sub station location in Carthage on Vass Carthage Road. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Electric repair crews have been working in rotating shifts around the clock to repair and replace equipment damaged in Saturday night’s attack on two power transmission substations.

The damage caused by multiple bullet holes — authorities have refused to say how many or the caliber of the bullets — caused extensive damage to substations on Vass Carthage Road in Carthage and off N.C. 211 in West End. Other substations suffered damage from cascading effects of power outages, Duke Energy officials said.

