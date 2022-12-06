Electric repair crews have been working in rotating shifts around the clock to repair and replace equipment damaged in Saturday night’s attack on two power transmission substations.
The damage caused by multiple bullet holes — authorities have refused to say how many or the caliber of the bullets — caused extensive damage to substations on Vass Carthage Road in Carthage and off N.C. 211 in West End. Other substations suffered damage from cascading effects of power outages, Duke Energy officials said.
The substations attacked belong to Duke Energy. The one on N.C. 211, in particular, is important to the power grid because it retransmits power to smaller substations.
Authorities have said repeatedly since Sunday that the attackers knew what they were doing and the impact such an attack would have.
At the height of the blackout Saturday night, about 40,000 customers were without power. By Tuesday morning, power had been restored to western Pinehurst and Seven Lakes and parts of Carthage.
Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said power was going back on for customers served by some equipment that only needed to be repaired. But for the vast majority of customers, equipment was too badly damaged to repair and must be replaced. That is what is taking so long.
Unlike simple transformers that residents commonly see in their neighborhoods, transmission substations are more akin to an off-ramp on a busy interstate.
“The best way to think about the (electric) grid is as a road system,” Brooks said. “If you have transmission lines that deliver power from power plants to local communities, they’re like the interstates of the power grid. They carry voltage that’s hundreds of thousands of volts, and when it gets to the community that voltage needs to be reduced so that it can be distributed throughout the community.”
Brooks declined to say how many customers or how wide an area is typically served by a particular substation.
“Substations serve, typically, multiple power lines, so it’s possible to make a repair in one portion and get some customers back on and still have work to do in other areas,” he said.
Brooks said the company has “different levels of security” in place to protect its equipment, but he declined to comment on what specific security measures had been implemented or in place at the damaged substations.
At the West End station, a locked gate similar to ones found on farms appeared to have been rammed. One half of the gate was laying on the ground, its thick wooden post snapped off at the base.
Duke Energy was not the only power provider affected. Randolph Electric Membership Corp., which had a couple thousand customers without power, said members could experience “periods of restored power, followed by periods of power loss.” Users on social media were reporting that the power cycle was six hours on, three hours off.
“Please be aware that this is expected as REMC crews continue to build a system capable of handling the power demands of the outage area,” the company said in a news release.
At 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Randolph EMC and contracted crews completed the construction of the Seven Lakes tie-in and were able to deliver power to the local substation. Construction of the first tie-line was completed Sunday night.
At 4:48 a.m., power was restored to the entire Seven Lakes community. The company said its immediate goal is to continue to provide power to members in Moore County in rotating two to three-hour intervals.
Continuous, uninterrupted power supply will occur only when Duke has fully repaired its transmission lines.
"I want to commend the REMC team on their ingenuity and hard work to restore some level of power to our members," said REMC CEO Dale Lambert. "I also want to thank the NC Department of Transportation for closing a road, allowing us to work much faster on Monday to construct this tie line."
Crews on Monday were erecting poles to cover almost three miles of territory.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
