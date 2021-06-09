To celebrate the legacy of its outgoing chief executive, the United States Golf Association has renamed its sustainability initiative as the Mike Davis Program for Advancing Golf Course Management.
Formerly the Turfgrass Environmental Research Program (TERP), the longstanding initiative represents the single largest private grant program in golf dedicated to advancing innovation in sustainability and improving the on-course experience.
The USGA annually invests nearly $2 million in the program ($45 million to date), which has resulted in better playing conditions, cost savings and a more environmentally friendly game.
The new title will honor Davis, who joined the USGA in 1990.
“Throughout his time at the USGA, Mike Davis’ vision to lead the game forward through golf course sustainability has propelled the success of this program, ensuring that every golfer has a great playing experience and every owner has access to the latest innovations to manage their course,” said Stu Francis, USGA president. “With his passion for golf courses and data-driven decision-making, we could not find a better program to share his name and inspire a sustainable future for golf.”
Founded in 1920, the USGA Green Section has initiated and fostered sustainable practices that have benefited the entire game. Through it, the USGA has dedicated golf’s largest investment toward research focusing on science-based management practices, turfgrass innovation and environmental stewardship.
Pinehurst will serve as the USGA’s base for its work in turfgrass agronomy and management division as part of the development of its second headquarters known as Golf House Pinehurst. To help advance USGA’s work in research and golf course support, two key staff members with the organization’s Green Section will be relocating to Moore County next summer.
