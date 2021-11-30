To say that in his 93 years Ralph Jacobson wore many hats is like saying The Beatles sold a few records.
Attorney, corporate executive, intellectual, golfer, opera aficionado, sports historian, composer of limericks, punster, slayer of crossword puzzles and sudoku, lecturer, philanthropist, champion of Native American causes, joke-collector, volunteer, father, grandfather, husband, financial whiz, lover of chocolate chip cookies --- this man for all seasons died on Oct. 26, after a life bursting at the seams.
On Monday, Jacobson’s wife Vivian and sons Daniel and Ernest hosted a Celebration of Life at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the Sandhills Community College campus. The 30-day interlude after the private funeral represented shloshim, a Jewish tradition of honoring the deceased. Rev. Tom Allen, associate pastor at Southern Pines Baptist Church, began the hour speaking about his friend, a faithful Jew, Holocaust survivor and founding member of Temple Beth Shalom.
Allen met Jacobson 20 years ago, during an interview for Allen’s doctoral project on Jewish-Christian dialog. They became friends.
“I will miss our conversations,” Allen said. “Even after all he’d been through (including memories of Kristallnacht, where Jewish business and synagogues were destroyed throughout Germany) he was hopeful, not bitter, because bitterness and hope cannot exist together.”
Jacobson was born in Germany in 1928, during Hitler’s rise to power. By 1939, his father and other family had perished under the Nazi regime, a tragic history Jacobson related first-hand to Moore County schoolchildren and in the Holocaust studies program at Sandhills Community College, a program he and his wife helped create. Jacobson and his mother escaped to the U.S. in 1939, settling in New York, where the boy was determined to speak unaccented English.
Karen Kaplan, who attended the memorial, remembers the first time she met Jacobson: “I was so inspired. Not only did he talk about the Holocaust, he wanted to make a difference.”
Cousin Vernon Mosheim, now living in Savannah, characterized the young Jacobson as having “a happy air about him, a sense of fun.” The boy grew into a modest man, an excellent student with a string of “cum laudes,” who might be surprised by this event honoring him, Mosheim continued.
“Ralph was an optimist, even in ill health,” said Barbara Rothbeind, president of Temple Beth Shalom. “He was very youth-oriented, loved to do things for kids, knowing they were our future. Our temple is a living monument to his life.”
Other living monuments include scores of the downtrodden, the indigent of Moore County whom Jacobson advised and represented for free. At least one attended the memorial, a woman referred to Jacobson by her pastor. She had breast cancer and could not afford the medication. Jacobson was successful in getting the price lowered not only for her, but for all the women in Moore County.
SCC President John Dempsey painted a similar portrait for attendees: “Ralph’s love of education and learning exceeded only his gentleness of spirit.”
Students listened enthralled, stunned by his breadth of knowledge, Dempsey said. “Statues should be dedicated, schools named for him.” Dempsey then announced that a space on campus will be designated the Ralph and Vivian Jacobson Learning Patio, with a sculpture of a young person reading.
Vivian and Ralph’s son, Dr. Daniel Jacobson, fought tears as he introduced a fascinating montage of photos, from his father’s infancy in Germany, to his achievements in Chicago, where Ralph rose in the Sears hierarchy before retiring to Pinehurst in 1990. There were funny photos of him in a Giants’ jersey; tender photos holding his infant sons and grandchildren; golfing photos with Tiger Woods, dozens with Vivian, whom he championed during her rise to international prominence as an authority on French artist Marc Chagall. Chagall’s paintings of European ghetto life inspired “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“How many people do you know that love opera and hockey?” Daniel Jacobson said of his father. Or, for that matter, Mozart and Jackie Gleason?
“He taught me,” the physician said, “to treat a convicted felon or a man with a swastika on his shoulder with the same care as any other patient. He taught me ethics, values, empathy — and a sense of humor.”
Remembering Jacobson’s love for classical music, pianist and SCC instructor Kristina Henckel performed selections from Mozart during and after the slide show. His wife Vivian laughed, recalling the time she hollered to her husband, “Mozart is the third person in your marriage!” To which he retorted, “Well, Chagall is the third person in yours!”
The consensus, as expressed by several attendees over tea and chocolate chip cookies in the Bradshaw lobby, was that “we should have known him better.”
Nobody knew Ralph Jacobson better than Vivian, his wife of 64 years, who balks at “genius”.
“He was a man who made good decisions and was great at conflict resolution, even in family matters. He did not brag or boast but he was fun, absolutely, and very easy to live with — no overblown ego.”
Vivian remembers him being called “a Jewish saint.” She never had to wait for birthdays or anniversaries for a gift. “Ralph loved going to auctions and house sales.”
The memorial service ended with Psalm 121 and a single proclamation, shared by attendees: “May the memory of Ralph Jacobson be a blessing forever.”
