Unidentified human remains that were discovered Sunday off Murdocksville Road have been sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office for identification, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an active investigation was underway at the 1800 block of Murdocksville Road on Sunday after an individual was riding on a four-wheeler on the shoulder of the road saw the remains and notified authorities.
Two detectives went with the remains to Raleigh.
Murdocksville Road between NC 73 and Doubs Chapel Road was closed for several hours while law enforcement are on the scene Sunday.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Moore County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip line at 910-947-4444.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.