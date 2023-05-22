The plastics plant in Aberdeen plans to increase productivity and create more jobs with its next expansion.
Reliance Packaging, LLC produces, prints and distributes plastic packaging. It begins with tiny plastic pellets brought in on railroad cars. The pellets undergo an extrusion process that melts and shapes the pieces into a film. The film is then printed and developed into bags, like those used for mulch and other landscaping products.
The expansion would increase the facility’s height, not its footprint. In a phone interview with The Pilot, Reliance President and CEO Satish Sharma said the project would allow the company to insert two new extruders. These extruders are slightly taller than the current machinery.
The company last expanded in 2018 by adding a five-story extruder, which helped double its previous production capacity. The roof peaks at 65 feet currently, and the new plan would increase the total allowed height to 71 feet.
The planning board unanimously recommended approval of the expansion. Planning Board Chair Janet Peele, in a phone interview with The Pilot, said there was little discussion by the board because it made sense for an industrial company to modernize its machinery.
Sharma said the extruders, which would be added in two phases, would increase the facility’s film production — catching up with the company’s new printing press.
“Because of the new capacity on the press, we can output more than what can be extruded,” Sharma said.
The Windmöeller and Höelscher Miraflex II Press can print up to eight colors for one product and process up to 1,300 feet of plastic per minute. An entire roll of plastic, just under 7,000 feet long and 800 pounds, can be printed in about six minutes — almost three times faster than the old presses. A grand opening was held in April to showcase the $3 million press.
Sharma expects the new expansion to create about 40 new jobs, growing the company to over 100 employees. At the grand opening, he said the jobs would be “skilled positions.”
“We’re going to offer apprenticeships that will train people over a period of 12 months to be skilled press operators and extrusion operators,” Sharma said. “And we believe it’s a great opportunity for those people to become skilled employees.”
The expansion includes plans to match the addition’s facade with the building's existing siding and would also upgrade the fire suppression system in the building.
The company relocated from Florida to Aberdeen in 2014. Its facility, located at the corner of Anderson Street and N.C. 5, was previously used for similar manufacturing but had been empty for several years. It was purchased and outfitted jointly by Reliance and Sigma Plastics Group.
