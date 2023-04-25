After years of neglect, decay and loss, Woodlake Country Club in eastern Moore County is rebounding under new ownership.
The family-run investment group that now runs Woodlake Country Club has partnered with an Atlanta advisory firm to relaunch the property. Atlantic National Capital recently tabbed the firm Bobby Jones Links to “provide consultation” on the gated development’s clubhouse, swimming pool and club operations as part of an ongoing revitalization effort, according to an April 21 post on Woodlake’s website.
Bobby Jones Links, named after the legendary golfer, will also oversee the “pre-opening” of the community's Ellis Maples-designed golf course.
First opened in 1971, the 18-hole course fell into disrepair under the Germany-based company that owned Woodlake before Atlantic National Capital bought the community at auction for $3.5 million in 2021. Architect Kris Spence was hired last year to restore the course to its former luster.
His work caught the attention of NBC Golf Pass, which recently listed Woodlake among "25 Notable Golf Course Renovations Set to Be Unveiled in 2023."
“We are thrilled to be a member of the team that will breathe new life into Woodlake,” Doug Hellman, president of business development for Bobby Jones Links, said in a news release. “This project provides a rare opportunity to leverage our deep expertise and resources to launch and restore Woodlake Country Club as a premier lifestyle club and community in one of the most recognized golf resort markets in the country.”
In a message to Woodlake residents on Feb. 24, Atlantic National Capital wrote that preparations are “optimistically underway” to rebuild the breached dam at Woodlake, bringing the Vass subdivision one step closer to the restoration of its namesake lake.
Concerns about flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew led state officials to drain the 1,200-acre lake in 2016. N.C. DEQ later ordered Woodlake CC Corp., the German company that owned the subdivision at the time, to breach the dam to prevent water from pooling in the lake.
When the company failed to comply with the order, DEQ decided to breach the dam on its own. But the department’s intervention had unintended consequences.
The breach is blamed for widespread flooding that occurred in areas downstream of Woodlake after Hurricane Florence in 2018. Spring Lake and parts of Fort Bragg were also affected.
A group of property owners calling itself the Restore Woodlake Committee won a class action lawsuit in 2018 against Woodlake CC Corp. The committee claimed the company’s negligence led to the loss of the lake, adversely affecting residents’ property values and quality of life.
Superior Court Judge James Webb awarded the plaintiffs $40.6 million in compensatory damages and $121.8 million in punitive damages, but they have yet to see any of the money.
After buying Woodlake at auction, Keith Allison, principal of Atlantic National Capital, began working with county officials and lawmakers to secure funding for the dam’s repair in the state’s budget. The state ultimately allocated $9.6 million for the project, but inflation and other factors have since driven up the cost.
“The cost of the project has increased by about $4 million over the initial estimate,”Allison said in a recent interview with The Pilot. “That’s part of the inflationary times that we’ve encountered in the past two years while we’ve been through this process.”
Still, Atlantic National Capital believes the project could be completed before the end of 2024. The investment group has contracted Goldsboro construction company T.A. Loving to rebuild the breached dam.
“They come highly recommended,” Allison said, adding that he first met with the company’s president to discuss the project about a year ago. “We‘ve been talking to T.A. Loving all along, but before they could actually give us any pricing or we could enter into a contract with them, we had to have the engineering plans — and the engineers couldn’t get the plans until they had all the designs approved by DEQ.”
In the online post announcing its partnership with Bobby Jones Links, Atlantic National Capital said the firm has “established several other partnerships with country clubs in North Carolina, and we are thrilled to have their input, expertise and national buying power involved in this project.”
The sentiment was echoed by Cara Spencer, a representative for — and member of the family that owns — Atlantic National Capital.
“We grew up at Woodlake and assembled a great team to help achieve our vision of making the club and community one of the most sought-after lifestyle recreation communities in the area,” she said in a news release. “We needed a partner with expertise and resources to take our project from today to opening day and one that would also tailor their services to our needs. Bobby Jones Links is a perfect fit to achieve our goals for Woodlake.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.