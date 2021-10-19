Judy Martin will not seek re-election to a fifth term as Moore County Register of Deeds, she announced Tuesday. Her pending retirement will be effective Dec. 5, 2022.
Martin is the longest serving county officeholder. She was appointed register of deeds in 2001 after serving as assistant for 10 years. She won election to the post the following year and was most recently re-elected in 2018, running unopposed.
“Truly, it has been a pleasure and joy to serve the citizens of Moore County for 33 years and to serve in the capacity of registrar for 22 of those years,” Martin said. “The citizen's interest has always been at the forefront of my service and during my tenure.”
The Register of Deeds serves as legal custodian of all real estate and vital records for Moore County. Located in Carthage, the office provides the recording of land records, issuance of marriage licenses, birth, death, and military discharge certificates.
A Moore County raised on a farm in Cameron, Martin worked as a paralegal before joining the register of deeds in 1989. In the years since, she has assisted the office in evolving from paper into the digital age.
“It has absolutely evolved from antiquated ways when I first came here,” estimating that 99 percent of documents are received electronically these days. “It is not as time consuming, and much more efficient, but you still have to check each document just as you would paper. My staff and I have worked very hard through the years and the office has evolved, and it is still continuing to evolve.”
In 2010, Martin received the Shining Star Award from the state association of registrars. The award is presented to individuals with outstanding records and service to their counties and the state. She was also recognized in 2015 as Outstanding Register of Deeds by the N.C. Association of County Commissioners. She was also presented the Eunice Ayers Distinguished Service Award in 2015, the same year she served as president of the N.C. Register of Deeds Association.
“It was rewarding to serve as president of the state association and have the chance to travel to visit other districts. But it was not as rewarding as serving Moore County,” she said. “I’ve always loved Moore and am really proud of our county and our state.”
Martin said she wanted to announce her decision to retire early enough for any potential successors to run for office. The open filing period for the 2022 election begins Dec. 6.
“This has never been a figurehead office. It is important that the individual who seeks this office is serious about it. There are laws that have to be followed and it is a very important office. It is the people’s office and we are charged with maintaining all of the land and vital records of Moore County.”
Looking ahead, Martin said she hopes to do some mission work with the Samaritan's Purse organization.
“I am thankful to the Lord for the years I have been allowed to serve our citizenry. Yet, I am looking forward to a new chapter and I am excited to embark on new opportunities the Lord has for me.”
Martin is the latest in a series of high profile and long-serving county officials to announce their retirement this year.
County Clerk Susan Hicks announced she would not seek re-election. Her pending retirement coincides with Martin’s on Dec. 5, 2022, following next year’s election cycle.
Robert Wittmann, the longest-serving health director in Moore County history, announced his retirement during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. His last day will be Dec. 31.
In addition, Elections Director Glenda Clendenin retired Sept. 24, after 35 years of exemplary service to the community.
Pat Corso, Moore County’s lead economic development officer and executive director of Partners in Progress (PIP) since 2011, retired at the end of May. Corso had previously spent 17 years as president and CEO of Pinehurst Resort, and was a founding member of PIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.