The Moore County Register of Deeds Office recently launched an online tool that can alert residents when their name appears on a fraudulent document.
Registrar Judy Martin gave a demonstration of the Real Estate Fraud Alert-Recording Notification Service during Tuesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners. She told the board that the system, which was implemented on Sept. 19 after extensive testing, is something the “citizens of Moore County have been wanting for some time now.”
“It’s relatively simple (to use) for our citizens, especially the younger generation,” Martin said. “They’re going to go right through it and know what to do.”
The free service sends an email whenever a subscriber’s name or the name of their business is used in a new real estate filing. Martin said each alert includes a digital image of the flagged document, which a user can view to determine “if it’s legitimate or not.”
The service, she explained, is somewhat more robust than similar offerings in other counties. Martin said that while most fraud alert systems allow only six different email addresses for a single user, subscribers in Moore County can use up to 10 different addresses.
“Will it prevent (fraud)? Absolutely not,” Martin said. “But it will help give notification to the individual quickly so they can move quickly.”
According to the Register of Deeds’ website, the department “has no authority to take legal action” if a person files a fraudulent document. Victims of fraud should instead report the incident to police and consider contacting an attorney “to determine whether you need to take legal action.”
“The sheriff’s department or the town police departments will do an investigation if something is fraudulent, and then they will probably make charges and then turn it over to our county (district attorney) and it’ll go from there,” Martin said, adding that even after a document is proven fraudulent, it can only be removed from her office’s library of public records by order of a judge.
Martin could recall only two incidents involving illegitimately filed land records since she first took office in 2001. In both cases, she said, the fraudulent activity was linked to a member of the victim’s family.
Still, she acknowledged that reports of real estate fraud have been on the rise nationally. Martin, who announced last year that she would not be seeking reelection, hopes the new service will at least give residents some peace of mind.
“It is a very good service for our citizens,” she said.
Martin is expected to be succeeded by William Britton, a paramedic from Cameron who bested his two opponents in the Republican primary in May. He now works as the county’s assistant register of deeds and is running unopposed in the general election.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
