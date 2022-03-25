On Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m., the Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post 177 is sponsoring a showing of Red Dawn (1984 version) at The Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the International Red Cross, to be directed for Ukraine relief. Tickets are $8 per person.
The drama-thriller film depicts a fictional dawn of World War III. In the west mountains of America, a group of teenagers band together to defend their town, and their country, from invading Soviet forces.
