The Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage, as the Red Cross national blood supply drops to the lowest it’s been at this time of year in more than a decade.
Blood product distributions to hospitals continue to remain strong, significantly outpacing blood donations.
Give something that means something! The Red Cross needs to collect at least 10,000 more blood products each week in the coming weeks to meet the needs of patients in hospitals across the country. With the holidays now approaching, the Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to avoid impacts to patient care.
A Blood Drive is being held Monday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, in Knollwood Hall at 150 Ridge Road in Southern Pines.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Pine Needles. Or call (800) 733-2767.
