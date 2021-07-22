The Moore County Solid Waste Department announces the kick-off of the #RecycleMoore campaign which promotes one unified set of recycling guidelines for all of Moore County.
These guidelines are designed to reduce confusion regarding recycling while maximizing the types of material that can be recycled.These recycling standards apply to residents who enjoy curbside recycling programs and those who visit County operated drop-off facilities.
Moore County has planned several promotional activities and events to help spread the word, thanks to grant-funded assistance provided through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality- Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service.
Within the next few weeks Moore County residents will receive a copy of the #RecylceMoore guidelines enclosed in their tax bills. The #RecycleMoore team asks that residents place the guidelines conspicuously for future reference.
#RecycleMoore will also host a town hall discussion that is open to the public. The event is tentatively scheduled for October 14 at 6 p.m. at the Aberdeen Lake Park located at 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen. The event will include a summary of recycling operations in North Carolina and how we are responding locally, in addition to time to address specific recycling questions and receive feedback and suggestions from residents.
The #RecycleMoore campaign will include social media contests (with prize giveaways), social media video commercials, ads in local newspapers, email blasts and other promotional items. Please be on the lookout for social media updates from Moore County Solid Waste and your municipal social media pages.
#RecyleMoore also recently received funds through the Carolina Recycling Association to provide those living in USDA designated “rural” areas with free magnets displaying #RecycleMoore guidelines. These items will be mailed to eligible residents within the next couple of months.
#RecyleMoore campaign is coordinated by Moore County Solid Waste Department and consists of leaders throughout each municipality in Moore County.
The primary goals of the #RecyleMoore campaign is to educate the public on what is (and what is not) recyclable in Moore County and reduce the costs of recycling due to contamination.
“When we “Recycle Right” we can save taxpayers money on disposal costs and preserve our natural resources,” said Moore County Solid Waste Director David Lambert. However, when contamination exists in residential recycling carts it can cost taxpayers even more money to dispose of that material.
For more information on the campaign visit www.moorecountync.gov/solid-waste and join Moore County Solid Waste on Facebook @MCSolidWaste and Instagram @mocowaste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.