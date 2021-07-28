Nearly $70.5 million was distributed by the Unclaimed Property Division of the Department of State Treasurer during the 2021 fiscal year, representing a historical record both in the number of claims paid and the total amount claimed.
In 2020, the division paid out 56,787 claims valued at $39,900,902. In contrast, 2021 claims paid were 125,134 for $70,447,815. That represents a 120 percent increase in the number of claims paid and a 77% increase in the dollar amount.
“It’s amazing what NCCash has accomplished over the past year,” said State Treasurer Dale Folwell. “It is a testament to the great leadership of Brenda Williams and the hard-working employees in the Unclaimed Property Division. Let’s remember that this incredible performance was done during a difficult time dealing with the challenges surrounding the pandemic.”
The record number includes claims paid by UPD’s highly successful NCCash Match program, which paid out 39,255 claims totaling more than $2.7 million from its start as a trial in October 2020 to the end of the fiscal year. At first, the program proactively researched records and identified qualifying claims of $250 or less. But because of the success of the program, the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper made the program permanent in March 2021, passing additional legislation allowing UPD to identify and pay claims up to $5,000.
“We’re in the check delivery business, so the more money we can get into the hands of North Carolinians the better,” said Treasurer Folwell. “In fact, we expect to exceed this year’s success in 2022.”
UPD receives and safeguards funds that are escheated, or turned over, to DST according to state law. The unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, and bonds that are uncollected or undeliverable, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned.
You may search the website by individual, business or organization name. There is no fee for the search. Visit https://www.nccash.com.
