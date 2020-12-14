NCDOT bike helmet photo

The NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative has given out more than 40,000 helmets since the program's inception in 2007.

To reduce bicycle injuries and deaths, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is encouraging government and non-government agencies to apply to receive free bicycle helmets as part of an annual initiative the agency conducts.

NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to pay for bike helmets that are given to underprivileged children through the Bicycle Helmet Initiative.

While less than half of all children typically wear one while biking, helmets can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90 percent. Since its inception in 2007, the Bicycle Helmet Initiative has given out more than 40,000 helmets.

As part of the initiative, NCDOT distributes helmets to government and non-government agencies conducting bike safety events. Examples of partners include police and fire departments, parks and recreation departments, health departments, community centers, churches and non-governmental organizations.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Applicants have the option of requesting 25, 50, 75 or 100 helmets, and awardees will receive them by April 30, 2021. Applicants are encouraged to partner with groups in the community to extend the outreach of bicycle safety awareness.

For more information or to apply, visit the NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage at www.ncdot.gov

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

“underprivileged” is a divisive term. “Poor” is accurate, so use it. Poverty used to be incentive for self-improvement. Now it’s an excuse for self-victimization and expectation of free stuff. If you can’t afford a $20 bike helmet, you can’t afford a bike, either. If you can’t pay for kids basic needs, wait in becoming a parent. until you can afford them. Don’t expect your neighbor to do this for you. There is no free lunch in life.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days