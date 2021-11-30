Workers at the Dunrovin Exotic Animal Rescue believe a botched attempt to steal some of their unusual birds Thanksgiving night is behind the disappearance of one of them.
“Oliver,” an umbrella cockatoo, escaped his cage at the animal sanctuary sometime in the night of Thanksgiving or early Friday morning. Workers at the sanctuary noticed the bird was missing when they went to feed the animals. A rectangular hole was cut in the top of the enclosure.
Oliver was seen flying in the area not long after his escape near Dunrovin, but was spooked at people approaching him, leading to him flying off.
“He’s a medium to large-sized parrot. He’s bright white with a black beak so he should stand out,” said Jacob Seebode, the sanctuary’s head animal caretaker. “He’s real loud too. He is very friendly too, so hopefully if someone finds him, they can call us and we can try to get him back.”
This is the third incident regarding tampering of cages at Dunrovin. The first came when the enclosure for Harley, a large Harlequin Macaw, was cut, but not enough for someone to take the bird, who is known to not be friendly with most people.
About a month ago, a special-needs Senegal parrot was stolen from its enclosure. That bird was born without eyes and Seebode believes that whoever stole the animal might not be capable of caring properly for it.
“That was the only enclosure he had ever been in. He was 27 years old, which is really old for a Senegal,” Seebode. “It’s really hard for us to know if he could be OK in another enclosure because he knew how to get around in the one he had lived in.”
Posts in the local NextDoor app about the animals at Dunrovin have raised concerns about the conditions of the facility, but those at the sanctuary say they are providing a safe place for the animals, all being funded by donation.
“There were a few people that said something like, ‘They need to be rescued from the rescuers,’ and stuff like that. For the most part, it was pretty positive,” he said.
Seebode said that the video footage of the night that Oliver went missing has been turned over to authorities.
“We were able to come forward with that for those investigating,” he said. “Hopefully we can get something from that.”
The incident was reported to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, and the office said no suspects have been named in connection with the incident.
Workers at Dunrovin Country Store and Exotic Animal Rescue spent Monday putting up more fencing around the property. Additional security measures are being discussed to avoid possible escape of any more exotic animals in the future.
“We already have one side blocked off, and we have a gate for the main entrance that can be shut overnight,” Seebode said. “We don’t have a lot of plans that are completely solidified, but we are about to start doing a whole lot more.”
Seebode said a GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds to help upgrade the facilities at the sanctuary.
Anyone with information on the missing birds can call (910) 638-4078, email dunrovincountrystore@gmail.com, or message the Dunrovin Country Store Facebook page, and all tips will be confidential.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
