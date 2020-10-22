You may have seen his face splashed across the side of his custom 1988 Winnebago, and soon you’ll be able to catch Frank Zaccherio on the small screen.
The Pinehurst-based real estate professional is one of a cast of hopefuls on a new realty-themed reality show. Frankie Z., as he’s also known, begins filming Saturday in Albany, New York.
The show titled The Real Estate Commission is expected to air on Hulu and Netflix in early 2021.
Twelve contestants were selected to participate in the “docuseries competition show” developed by New York Real Estate Productions. Four successful brokers from the Albany region will each lead a team of competitors through a variety of challenges as they try to become one of New York’s next big real estate agents.
Zaccherio is not a newcomer to real estate or to Moore County. He moved to the area in 2003, and for the past three years running has been a finalist in The Pilot’s annual Best of The Pines contest for his real estate prowess and eye-catching marketing tactics.
“I make a little noise,” he said, with a laugh. “I mean, I have a Winnebago with my face on it. I also make music video parodies that put a local spin on Top 40 hits. I’m always doing something outside of the box.”
That work ethic is authentic, honed while working in a fourth-generation family business in Long Island and, later, through his own event marketing firm. Here locally, he opened SoPies restaurant in downtown Southern Pines in 2011, selling his interests to his business partner a year later.
In 2016, he joined the Keller Williams Realty Pinehurst family of real estate pros, following in the footsteps of his late father, who was known as “Biggie.”
When a friend recently posted information about the Real Estate Commission auditions to his social media page, he tagged Zaccherio.
“He joked that this was right up my alley,” he said.
Tammy Lyne, broker/owner of Keller Williams Realty Pinehurst, said people are naturally drawn to Zaccherrio.
“He’s very bold in everything he does. It is just a part of who he is. He is smart, has a huge personality and finds humor in everything. He has this positive energy about him,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what he does with the show!”
Zaccherio said he filled out an application over the summer and was invited to audition. A week before he was scheduled to meet with the producers in August, they called to tell him he’d made the short list of contestants. Once in Albany, he was bumped up to an earlier audition time slot and participated in three different interviews.
When the producers called to let him know he’d been selected for the show, he was given only 10 days to secure a New York real estate license.
“I ended up making three trips to New York last month. I took the 75-hour class, drove up and back, worked 40-plus hour weeks in between, and still passed the test.”
Fortunately, Zaccherio is already somewhat familiar with the Albany area, having lived there for a short period in the 1990s.
“My goal is to make Moore County proud. I know I have what it takes to do real estate anywhere,” Zaccherio said. “Like everything else I do, I am going about it lightheartedly and am going to have some fun.”
And if he emerges as the winner, he’s already lined up his next plan of action.
“I’m going in with the aspiration to win the show. Then my ambition is to talk them into hosting Season 2 here in Moore County and I could be one of the four brokers working with competitors,” Zaccherio said. “I think this area would be a great location for the show and I’d love to be the reason they come here.”
