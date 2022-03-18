The heartbreak that is the panicked evacuation of civilians in Ukraine has generated all kinds of response in the West, from outrage to admiration to campaigns for aid.
Locally, that action has included drives to collect everything from clothes and food to toys for the young children, many of whom have been seen on TV and in pictures clutching little other than a doll or stuffed animal.
Poland native Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of the national real estate firm Realty One Group, initiated a drive earlier this month collecting toys and other small items for Ukrainian children seeking refuge in neighboring countries. He and his Ukrainian-born wife, Luba, and their four daughters began assembling toys and other small items into shoeboxes for easy shipping.
Through Realty One Group’s franchise locations around the country, the company has now acquired thousands of boxes.
Hollie Vires, owner of Realty One Group Liberty in Southern Pines and Fayetteville, decided to “take the mission that Kuba started and drive it home.” She shipped out 207 shoeboxes last week, and has now extended her collection efforts until Tuesday, March 22.
Collections will be collected at 251 Commerce Ave, Southern Pines, during the following times:
- Friday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Monday, March 21, 1-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 22, 1-4 p.m.
Included in the first wave of donations were toys collected by longtime Pinehurst resident and Holocaust survivor Ralph Jacobson. Jacobson was forced to flee his native Germany at the age of 10 — at a time when Nazis were raiding his and other Jewish homes, often stealing personal belongings like toys.
Of his family, only he and his mother survived World War II. Jacobson collected toys for the rest of his life.
Since his death last October, his wife Vivian has donated parts of his collections but held onto four special boxes of soft stuffed toys. Now, they are headed “back to Europe,” Vivian says, “to the place from which toys were originally taken from Ralph.”
“It’s the largest refugee immigration since World War II,” Vires said, “and so many of these children have nothing but the clothes on their back.
"It’s so close to (Jewgieniew’s) heart, his wife is from there, we have other agents that are also Ukrainian. If it’s close to our owner's heart it’s close to my heart."
Vires is has also determined that Realty One Liberty will donate 25 percent of side commissions for homes listed with their team through April 30 to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.
For more information, call 910-606-3314.
Serena Lovely is a staff writer at The Sway and The Pilot. She can be reached at serena@itsthesway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.