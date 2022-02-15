SP Brush Fire

Southern Pines firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire Saturday afternoon

 Sam Hudson/The Pilot

On Saturday afternoon, Dr. Doug Jackson directed the second fire truck down his winding driveway so that they could access his neighbor’s horse farm and the brush fire that was spreading rapidly in the James Creek area of Southern Pines.

“My family of deer is not going to like this at all,” he said, squinting through the smoke. “They were here this morning and I was trying to teach them soccer, but they won’t be back for a while after all this.”

After his crews were kept busy this past weekend with multiple brush fires, Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron is also not a big fan of the recent influx of local brush fires.

“Now is probably a good time,” he said, “to remind our Moore County citizens about fire safety law.”

Brush Fire

Savannah Carroll, a Southern Pines volunteer firefighter, works to extinguish a brush fire Saturday afternoon. 

Property owners cleaning up from last month’s winter storms have begun burning their yard debris, but recent windy days can quickly take a small burning brush pile and push it out of control.

If you live within municipal limits, residential burning is only allowed in extreme circumstances and must be approved by the fire chief. And if you are in a legal area to burn, you still need to apply for a burn permit. Permits are available online and include state law and general fire safety practices.

Fire officials also suggest that, when you are ready to burn: make sure all neighbors have been informed; clear the area around the burn thoroughly; never leave the fire unattended, including smoldering or smoking debris; and have a working source of water nearby for the duration.

