Randolph Electric Membership Corporation and the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at NC State University are partnering to offer a one-year immersive fellowship to an educator within the cooperative’s service area of Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Chatham, and Alamance Counties. Once selected, the teacher will be part of the 2022-23 cohort of Kenan Fellows.
The Kenan Fellows Program connects outstanding educators with mentors in local industry and business settings, creating opportunities that build meaningful relationships. Kenan Fellows spend three weeks on-site with their mentor company in a summer internship where they make relevant connections between their classroom and authentic STEM practices in the workplace. Over the course of the fellowship, educators develop a deeper understanding of local industries, their workforce needs, and how their students can potentially fit in this framework.
The selected educator will work alongside mentors and industry experts at Randolph Electric, and then translate how real-world STEM lessons apply to their students. He or she will explore the history of the electric cooperative model, learn how Randolph EMC is implementing grid innovation and comprehensive energy planning to benefit local members, and see how the co-op distributes electricity throughout the region. The selected teacher will then use the experience to create electrifying lessons that will help middle or high school students understand how electricity is produced and increase their awareness of the various career pathways in the energy field.
“Randolph Electric Membership Corporation is proud to offer this fellowship to an outstanding local educator,” said Nicole Arnold, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Randolph EMC. “Partnering with Kenan Fellows is yet another example of our commitment to the community and specifically, education. We are dedicated to building a brighter future for the members in our service area. This Fellowship opportunity will benefit the teacher, and through the teacher, his or her students. We look forward to reaching young minds about the evolving electric grid and how STEM-oriented jobs can factor into their future.”
The fellowships are awarded through a competitive application process. Once selected, educators will develop curriculum and teaching resources that bring workforce preparedness and cutting-edge research into the hands of students. As part of the fellowship, the educators participate in three residential professional learning institutes focused on project-based learning, digital learning, and leadership development. Teachers who complete the program say they feel a deeper connection to their community and grow professionally as part of a statewide network of teacher-leaders.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 21, 2022. To apply, visit kenanfellows.org/application-process. The awards will be announced in May during National Teacher Appreciation Week.
