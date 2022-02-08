An initiative to build Moore County’s first public skate park kicked off Saturday with a meeting attended by over 50 people, a turnout that exceeded organizers’ expectations.
The standing-room-only crowd at Create Studio in downtown Aberdeen demonstrated community interest surrounding the project, which could be completed by the end of this year at Memorial Park in Southern Pines. William Dean II, founder of the nonprofit Skaters for Moore, said the proposed timeline is contingent on certain goals being met by volunteers.
“This (meeting) is a call to action,” Dean, who also owns Flowland, a local shop that sells skateboard decks and parts, told the audience. “It’s a rallying point for you guys. If you want a skate park here, you’re going to have to work for it.”
Much of that work, he explained, will be split between three volunteer committees. One of the groups will focus on design of the park, while the other committees will concentrate on fundraising and grant-writing.
Dean said the town of Southern Pines has “unofficially” offered to put $50,000 toward the project, money he expects to be “eaten up quick” by the cost of concrete and building materials, among other expenses. The committees, he said, will need to secure donations from individual supporters and local businesses to help pay for the park’s construction.
Terry Grimble, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Skate Park Foundation, said that money could then be combined with the funding from Southern Pines to apply for a grant through the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.
Grimble, whose organization is working with Skaters for Moore on the project, said the state-administered trust fund can provide a 50-percent matching award for up to $500,000, but the grant-writing committee must move quickly. The deadline for applications is May 2, with draft applications due by March 15.
“We want to knock it out of the park because there are going to be other organizations competing for those dollars, and it’s not a guarantee we’re going to get it,” Grimble told the crowd. “But I think we’ve got a slam dunk-case here, especially with the turnout that we have at this meeting tonight. Local support for the project is probably the biggest thing they want to see.”
Other skate parks have been funded with matching grants from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including the recently constructed Boone Greenway Skatepark in Watauga County. That project was awarded $72,500 in 2020.
Dean said the local initiative was spurred by a conversation he had with B.J. Grieve, planning director for Southern Pines.
“Him and his daughter are skateboarders, so he was very friendly to the idea of getting Southern Pines to build something or at least exploring the options,” Dean said, adding that their discussion led to conversations about a potential site for the project. He and Grimble were later told to plan for a 7,000-square-foot space at Memorial Park.
Grimble, who has been involved with the construction of more than 20 skateboarding facilities across the state, said a modest skate park could be built at the space for about $150,000. A bigger, better amenity, he said, would cost at least $300,000.
“A lot of towns want to hire cookie-cutter skate park companies that are ripping off communities all over the world,” Grimble said during Saturday’s meeting. “And the town officials, they don’t know any better. They don’t know the difference between a metal, cookie-cutter ramp versus a custom-built Skatelite ramp.”
The urgency of the situation was not lost on the meeting’s attendees, most of whom signed up to serve on volunteer committees following the presentation by Dean and Grimble.
“We had people of all ages and all walks of life show up,” Dean said. “I’m stoked that the volunteer sheets are so full that we’ve got people writing in the margins. The enthusiasm is obviously there, and it just shows that this project needs to get done.”
A Brief History of Skate Parks in Moore County
Skateboarders have been pushing for years to get a park built in the Sandhills. Following is a look at some key moments from the decade-long plight.
›› Early 2009
FlowMoore, a private skate park in Pinebluff, is forced to close because of the global recession. It was the only purpose-built facility for skateboarders in Moore County.
›› July 2019
Jack Kelley, a local teenager, launches a petition in hopes of persuading elected leaders to build a skate park in Southern Pines. The petition garners hundreds of signatures, with several business owners expressing support for the proposal.
›› April 2021
A consultant hired by Pinehurst gathers public feedback on potential uses for West Pinehurst Park. Out of more than a dozen possible amenities listed in an online poll, a skateboarding facility is the top pick among voters. Many people also voice interest in seeing a skate park built on the property during a pair of virtual workshops hosted by the consulting firm, but the project is not included in the consultants’ final proposal for the site.
›› November 2021
Whispering Pines becomes the first municipality in Moore County to adopt an ordinance that explicitly permits skateboarding, albeit on a small concrete pad behind Village Hall. The action came after skateboarders placed quarter-pipe ramps, grind boxes and other obstacles behind the building. Instead of tearing down the skaters’ handiwork, village leaders began researching ways to make the improvised park an official amenity.
Under the approved ordinance, use of the space is limited to village residents.
›› February 2022
With the blessing of town officials, the nonprofits Skaters for Moore and Friends of the Skate Park Foundation launch an initiative to build a 7,000-square-foot park in Southern Pines. The facility is set to become Moore County's first public skate park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.