Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Dept. firefighters gather with Wesley McCrimmon at the station. Wesley is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. To help offset some of his medical expenses they are selling raffle tickets. Also Petro’s restaurant is having a Feb. 24 lunch n dinner for a Go Fund Me fundraiser where they will raffle tickets to win books of scratch offs. Left to right: Fire Inspector - Jonathan Luck, Captain - Seth Yarborough firefighters - Evan Stines, Matthew Horner, Kendell Watson, Brian Krietz, Matthew Godley, Connor Kellis, Lieutenant James Capstaff, firefighter Tanner Ultzen Front - Administrator Roberta Fitzgerald and Volunteer FF Wesley McCrimmon. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
After managing Type 1 diabetes for 16 years and accomplishing his goal to be a firefighter, Wesley McCrimmon was told he needed a kidney transplant.
McCrimmon was 11 when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He remembers starting swim classes that week and going from feeling fine one day to sick the next. His family took him to Urgent Care in Sanford, but when the physicians there could not help him, he went to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Moore Regional transferred him to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital one hour after arriving. McCrimmon remembers little from those early days besides waking up in Chapel Hill.
McCrimmon said “it’s been challenging” to manage his health but volunteering at Camp Kudzu — a camp for children and teens living with type 1 diabetes — has boosted his morale because of being surrounded by others dealing with the same illness.
At 18, unable to join the military because of his health, McCrimmon chose to “serve another way” by becoming a firefighter. He finished firefighter training and received his emergency medical technician certification while dealing with the effects of diabetes.
He volunteers with Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department. He wanted to work full-time with the department, but recent medical issues have impeded his ability to pass the agility tests.
McCrimmon has been out of work since September because of a rapidly decreasing kidney function. Diagnosed with kidney disease four years ago, McCrimmon said it started getting worse about two years ago.
Doctors told him in December that he needed a kidney transplant. A transplant was recommended instead of dialysis because of his age, according to his Gofundme.com page.
The transplant team told McCrimmon he would need to make a $100,000 deposit for the surgery.
The department is hosting a raffle to benefit McCrimmon, with all donations going to offset some of his medical bills.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The first-place raffle winner will receive one roll — 60 tickets — of $5 N.C. Lottery scratch-offs and second place will receive one roll — 100 tickets — of $3 N.C. Lottery scratch-offs.
The raffle drawing will be on March 17 at 3 p.m. Call the Aberdeen Fire Department at (910) 944-7888 for tickets or more information.
McCrimmon hopes to raise $50,000 through his online fundraising page to cover medical bills, travel, lodging and medication costs.
“Everyone who has met Wesley knows he has a big heart and is always willing to help others even when his body doesn't feel like it,” according to the description on his Gofundme page.
Another opportunity to donate money will be at Petro’s Restaurant off U.S. 15-501 on Feb. 24. Thirty percent of all lunch and dinner proceeds will go to McCrimmon.
McCrimmon said receiving support from family, friends and people he does not know helps him stay positive throughout this experience.
“I feel loved. I didn’t think so many people would care and donate and help me out, to be honest,” McCrimmon said. “I never would have thought I’d gotten so much from people who don’t know my story.”
