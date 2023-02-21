The historic Southern Pines Chapel will reopen its doors for worship this Sunday as an Anglican Church of the Advent, led by Fr. Michael McKinnon.
The chapel, located at 240 E New Hampshire Ave., was built in 1928 and served the community as a place of worship for 90 years as the First Church of Christ, Scientist.
When the congregation decided to sell the property in 2018, moving its services to the Civic Club on Ashe Street, long-time resident Kathy Virtue felt drawn to save the property.
“I’m a believer. When I was driving down the road and saw the ‘for sale’ sign going up, I felt it in my spirit — we need to save this old church,” Virtue told The Pilot in 2018.
She is the director of a family-owned foundation, which raises funds to build churches, schools, orphan homes and medical clinics in Africa. The foundation currently owns the building.
Virtue believed “God would provide a pastor and church family who shared the same vision and would desire to purchase the historic property,” according to a statement from the new tenants.
Virtue planned to put the chapel up for sale after not finding a compatible group in the last five years when McKinnon reached out to her.
“I too felt in my spirit, as Virtue had five years earlier, ‘we need to save this old church.’ It needs to remain a church,” McKinnon said in a statement. “When I first viewed the church, I could hear the voice of God saying, ‘Welcome home. Feed my people.’”
“Their prayer and my prayer connected,” Virtue said in a recent interview, referring to her hope for a church to come and build a congregation in the historic chapel that would serve the community.
“I believe in being very involved in the community,” McKinnon said.
McKinnon moved to Moore County with his family because he felt “called to plant a new church somewhere.” He is a priest in the Anglican Christian tradition, ordained nearly 30 years ago. He was with his last congregation for 18 years in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
McKinnon and his church family held their first services in Moore County in September, temporarily using Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Whispering Pines.
McKinnon engages in the community currently as a Southern Pines Rotary Club member, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a teacher at All Saints Christian Academy in Cameron and a chaplain to the Southern Pines Fire Department.
The Anglican Church of the Advent is hosting a two-tier campaign to help purchase the historic chapel. McKinnon and Virtue agreed that the church could rent the space for a few months while raising money to buy the property.
The first tier is a request for 200 people to donate $200, raising $40,000 for a down payment. The second tier asks for individuals to donate whatever they can.
“$10, $50, $100 or $20,000 will help. The smaller the mortgage loan, the more we will be able to invest in our community. This is my heart — to help those in need. We are committed to serving our community. Please help us to help others,” McKinnon said in a statement.
He said the church’s “human goal” is to raise $80,000 while the “faith goal” is to raise enough to pay off the church. The property costs about $400,000.
The Anglican Church of the Advent will celebrate its grand opening in the Southern Pines Chapel at 11 a.m. on Sun., Feb. 26.
“All are welcome to join us as we worship God in Word and Sacrament," McKinnon said in a statement. “Ever wonder what the earliest Christian Church was like? If so, then please, ‘come and see.’ We offer the same holy scriptures, worship life, faith and ministry as the earliest Christian Church without addition or deletion. We are committed to Christian worship, evangelism, discipleship, outreach and local and global Mission. Together, we can make a difference.”
It will also host an open house event on Sat. Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Southern Pines Chapel.
Individuals can donate to help secure the Southern Pines Chapel at https://givebutter.com/sopinescota. Contact McKinnon at (910) 585-4305 or at fr.michael.advent@gmail.com for more information.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
