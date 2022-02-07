A few decades ago, when the Sunrise Theater was dealing with a leaky roof, a concert was held as a fundraiser and Raise the Roof was born. Being an 120-year-old building, there is always a repair in the works, and so the tradition continues all these years later. On Saturday, Feb. 12, local musicians, thespians and storytellers will donate their time and talent to help raise money for the Sunrise at the annual Raise the Roof concert. The evening is sponsored by Knicker’s Lingerie and The Ice Cream Parlor.
The concert includes performances by John McDonald, Romey Petite, Eryn Fuson, The Sunrise Theater Players, Josh Haley, Encore Center Teen Outreach Ensemble, The Corona Tooters and Mitch Capel.
Mitch Capel, who performs as Grand’daddy Junebug, is a master storyteller, recording artist, published author and poet. He is mesmerizing as he brings stories to life, while plucking the string with just the touch the human heart craves. He has been described as a “word magician,” a “national treasure,” “unexpectedly powerful,” and a “transformer of lives.” Capel first began writing and performing skits at the age of 12 and has over 35 hours of stories stored to memory.
John McDonald is a Moore County native with deep roots in the Sandhills. Having been influenced by British musicians while growing up, his songs are a blend Brit-Pop hooks with American sentimentality. You may have seen him on the Sunrise Theater in our singer/songwriter series or opening for First Friday.
The Sunrise Theater Players bring a short act to showcase the talent of the newly rejuvenated theatre program at the Sunrise Theater. Fresh off of their production of She Kills Monsters, the theater is looking forward to several more productions this year.
Josh Haley is a local musician who you’ve probably seen performing if you’ve frequented any of Southern Pines’ local watering holes. He is a talented singer and guitarist and is sure to delight.
Romey Petite brings his short stories to life in the form of Mort the Dead Author. This is Mort’s second foray at the Sunrise following his sold-out loft show in December.
Eryn Fuson brings to the stage what she has coined, “Indie Harp.” Due to the traditionally classical nature of the harp, she noticed any time she would mention that she was a harpist, she was categorized as pretty background music, or if she was lucky, Celtic music. Trying to break in to the live music scene in Nashville, Tenn., was difficult due to this stereotype - harps were for orchestras, guitars were for bars. Dubbing her style “Indie Harp” allowed for the questions to be posed, giving her the opportunity to explain the harp’s versatility and her own folk/indie/blues style.
Encore Center Teen Outreach Ensemble is a group of talented teenagers who are involved in the Encore Center and perform to connect Encore to the community. You’ve probably seen them at many downtown events. They perform at community events, festivals, and fundraisers.
The Corona Tooters will play during seating to open the performance. If you’ve been downtown on a Saturday in the last few years you will recognize this group. They formed early in 2020 in response to COVID and help bring a bit of joy and levity to all passersby at the Southern Pines train station.
Come for an evening of entertainment and support the Sunrise Theater, Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. VIP seats are $20, reserved seats are $15, with additional donations gratefully accepted. Tickets are available at SunriseTheater.com, the Sunrise office, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.