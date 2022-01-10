CSX will be performing maintenance work on railroad crossings in downtown Aberdeen beginning Jan. 25. Each crossing is scheduled to be closed for two to five days, while work is completed.
The schedule for the crossing closures is:
- Midway Rd. (near N. Sycamore St.) - Closing on/around Jan. 25
- W. Maple Ave. (btw N. Sycamore St. and N. Pine St.) - Closing on/around Jan. 25
- Main St. (btw N. Sycamore St. and N. Pine St.) - Closing on/around Jan. 25
- South St. (btw N. Sycamore St. and N. Pine St.) - Closing will occur after several of the above crossings are open.
None of the crossings listed in this article (as of 11:30am 1/10/22) are in Southern Pines...
