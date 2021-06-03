R. Riveter has launched a scholarship program aimed at empowering military-connected entrepreneurs by helping them to finance their dreams. Named the Riveter Fund, two $2,100 awards will be presented later this summer.
Cameron Cruse and Lisa Bradley co founded their signature handbag business in 2011. Named after the World War II cone Roside, R. Riveter today employs remote “riveters” who assemble components -- often from military surplus materials -- in their homes and send them to Moore County for fabrication. The bags are then sold online and in R. Riveter’s flagship store in downtown Southern Pines.
The idea for the Riveter Fund was inspired by their own journey. It’s their way of saying “if we can do it, you can too.”
“For the last 10 years we’ve been laser-focused on providing mobile, flexible income for the military community. What better way to empower our community than to give back with cold hard cash,” Cruse said, in a Facebook video.
Officially launched on May 7, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, applications for the Riveter Fund will be accepted through June 25. The entries will be narrowed down to the top five applicants who will have the chance to submit a three-minute “Shark Tank” style video pitch.
Cruse and Bradley were featured on the ABC reality program in February 2016, when they landed a substantial investment and new partners in the form of billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
On the Riveter Fund website, the business partners note that the $2,100 figure is significant because it is the amount both Cruse and Bradley invested when they started their company.
“We know what can happen with that kind of investment combined with determination and resilience, qualities that so many military spouses possess, and we want to help provide that support and opportunity to another generation of military spouse entrepreneurs,” added Cruse.
Eligible applicants must be a spouse of a U.S. military member or a Gold Star spouse. The applicants also must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, and own at least 51 percent of the business entity.
The inaugural winning applicants will be announced August 3, 2021. For more information, visit rriveter.com/
