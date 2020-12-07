The Moore County Board of Commissioners re-appointed District 4 Commissioner Frank Quis to serve as chairman on Tuesday, Dec. 7 during its annual organizational meeting.
Quis was elected by a vote of acclamation by his fellow commissioners. Commissioner Louis Gregory, who represents District 2, was also unanimously elected to the vice chair role.
At the start of the meeting, both Quis and Gregory were sworn-in to office for a second term by Senior Resident Superior Judge James Webb, with members of their families present. The Rev. John Hage of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church offered the invocation and one of Moore County’s longest serving officials, Register of Deeds Judy Martin, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Quis ran unopposed in the recent general election while Gregory retained his seat by defeating Democratic challenger Ariadne DeGarr at the polls.
“Thank you for the great honor, you the citizens have bestowed on me. I will do my utmost to be deserving of your trust,” Gregory said.
Reflecting on progress since he first took office four years ago, Gregory said he was proud of Moore County Schools four new elementary schools and the new nursing facility at Sandhills Community College.
“Together we have successfully met other challenges as well,” Gregory said, specifically calling attention to the area’s ongoing population growth, workforce development and public safety needs among others. “We are now again faced with a critical concern to the health of our citizens from Covid-19. We are doing our best to address this concern.”
Commissioner Catherine Graham noted the mostly empty historic courthouse, unlike previous organizational meetings which have typically drawn a crowd, was yet one more example of how the ongoing pandemic continued to impact daily activities.
“This is where we are in the battle with Covid, this terrible virus that has swept across the U.S.,” Graham said.
She also spoke proudly of the work the five-member board has accomplished and that even when disagreeing on issues, they did so in a respectable manner toward each other.
“My hope is we will continue serving that way together,” Graham said. “I believe in my heart that each commissioner on this board has the citizens of Moore County in their heart. We serve honorably and that is what we are, elected servants.”
Commissioner Otis Ritter also thanked Quis and Gregory for their work and congratulated them for their willingness to continue to serve the community.
When I was a child, I found a clock and tore it apart. I never could get it back together. My father told me that you don’t tinker with things that are working,” Ritter said. “That is why we left the board as-is. We’ve accomplished a lot of things in the last four years, a lot of things to be proud of.”
Commissioner Jerry Daeke agreed, offering appreciation to voters, his fellow commissioners and county staff for their dedicated work.
“It feels good to see such interest and turnout for the governance of this county,” said Daeke.
Quis said the past year has been especially challenging as a result of the pandemic.
“I want to thank the employees of Moore County for the work they’ve done this year. I know I speak for all of us in thanking you for stepping up during these very difficult times and delivering the best service possible for the residents.”
“I am thankful to live in Moore County. It is one of the most wonderful places to live in our state and our country," Quis added "If you need any proof, you only need to look at who is moving here. We have been discovered.”
