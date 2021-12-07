District 4 Commissioner Frank Quis will serve as chairman of the county board in 2022. He was elected Tuesday, Dec. 7, by a vote of acclamation. Commissioner Louis Gregory, who represents District 2, was also unanimously re-elected to the vice chair role.
Quis and Gregory thanked their fellow board members for their continued confidence and support.
“It is going to be a challenging year. It is good to be able to have a board that we have, that we can work together to accomplish what is necessary,” Gregory said.
Robert Wittmann was also recognized during Monday’s meeting. The longest-serving health director in Moore County’s history, Wittmann plans to retire Dec. 31 after 36 years of service to the community and 50 years in public health.
During his tenure, Wittmann assisted with the development of a new health department facility in 1989. He also assisted with the formation of Partners for Children and Families, Moore Health Incorporated, South Central HIV CARe Consortium, was a founding member of the Moore Free & Charitable Care Clinic and helped establish the FirstHealth Dental Care Clinic.
Wittmann was also lauded for leading a successful mass vaccination response to a Hepatitis A outbreak, and helping to contain two measles outbreaks in the 1990s, through targeted mass vaccination programs. He led the county’s response to the national anthrax attack and, in 2010, the successful response to the H1N1 epidemic.
“Not least of all, Robert has led the health department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and ongoing,” Quis said, reading from a two-page written resolution. “This has been an unprecedented and challenging time and his expertise and leadership have been vital.”
During public comment, Vass resident John Misiaszek scolded the county commissioners for not making public statements in favor of COVID vaccinations. He noted only 54 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated at this time.
“Moore County has recorded over 14,000 identified cases of COVID-19 infections and 256 deaths directly related to COVID-19...You have periodically had Mr. Whittmann and Matt Garner of the county health department present updates relating to this virus locally and you have provided their department resources as requested,” Misiaszek said. “What you haven't done is issue any form of strong statement from your seats encouraging all that is necessary to end this pandemic. Your words matter!”
“I find your failure to issue such public statements unacceptable and certainly not in keeping with your positions of public trust.”
Also Monday, IT Director Chris Butts offered an update on efforts to encourage participation in the statewide digital inclusion survey.
Less than three percent of households in Moore County have taken the survey. Information gathered will help the newly formed Moore County Digital Inclusion Task Force get a clear picture of where broadband service is lacking in the community, and help guide investment of funds through the state’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant program, inform research and policy recommendations and target additional funding opportunities.
“We are making progress but are really hoping we will have more participation,” Butts said. “We have set a goal to be in the top 10 counties and hope to hit seven percent participation, and would like to have more.”
For homes or businesses with internet service, participants should take the survey online from the location being reported, ideally from a wired connection. This will allow the speed test and other survey data to be tied to the exact location. Visit https://www.ncbroadband.gov/north-carolina-broadband-survey
If you do not have internet service at your home or business, you may still participate in the survey by calling or texting (919) 750-0553.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, the Board of County Commissioners:
Received a comprehensive annual financial report. Tom McNeish of Elliott Davis issued the county a clean, unmodified opinion.
Approved amendment to contract with Stanley Convergent Security Solutions to upgrade remote doors and camera systems at the county Detention Center’s annex control room at a cost of $148,335.
Appointed Jayne Lee to the nurse position on the Board of Health
Reappointed Richard Maness to the Local Emergency Planning Committee
Reappointed Helen Schillaci to the Nursing and Adult Care Home Community Advisory Committee
Appointed Kelly Green and Kimmie Dowdy to the Transportation Advisory Board
Appointed Cliff Brown to the Town of Pinebluff ETJ Planning Board / Board of Adjustment Committee
