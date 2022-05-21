Quilts can be more than bedcoverings. Sometimes, they tell a story. Pioneer women used quilts to illustrate biblical events. Quilts depicting a coded
image hung outside Underground Railroad “safe houses.” In the 1991 film “How to Make an American Quilt” a bride- to-be evaluates her relationship against stories of women who converse while sewing. Project AIDS Memorial Quilt – the world’s largest piece of community folk art weighing 54 tons — immortalizes lives lost to the disease.
On a more modest scale, in 2006 a quilt brought forth emotions, even insight, from then third-graders. Long folded and stored in a closet by their teacher Jane Kschinka, this quilt — primitive and charming — is looking for a home with display space, perhaps a library, school or public building.
Its story is further proof of a quilt’s potential.
In 2006 Kschinka was teaching third grade at Southern
Pines Elementary. Classes were integrated, unlike instructional materials. To address this need Kschinka found “Tar Beach,” a Caldecott Honor book by Black artist/author Faith Ringgold. The story is set in 1939 Harlem, Manhattan’s Black ghetto. where on hot nights families gathered on apartment-building rooftops to play cards and spin tales.
Eight-year-old Cassie lies on what appears to be a quilt spread over the tar surface and imagines soaring across the sky, observing what lies below and how the sights relate to her life.
Kschinka was enchanted, as were her students. Why not adapt the idea in their own classroom?
“I always had hands-on learning projects.” Besides, Kschinka continues, “I have sewn forever, way back to 4-H.” Her skills enabled a contribution to a quilt for The American Woman’s Club in Tehran, while her first solo completion went to a student teacher in The Hague.
Kschinka submitted a grant request for $60 to cover materials to Sandhills Quilters Guild. However, her purpose was based less on quilting, more on introspection. Students were asked to describe what they would see, how they would feel, if they too could soar over the Earth. These observations were written on an index card. Kschinka noticed a different in the conclusions of minority children. “Some had to work at imagining.”
Next, using special crayons that heat-transfer to cloth, they drew pictures of the visions, supervised by an art teacher.
A child named Sarah wrote, “I see Saturn. I see the American flag planted on the moon.”
Alyssa Stroker, now 24 and living in Ohio, retains a few memories of the third-grade project: “I created a picture of me soaring over the Earth, with planets and oceans and sharks. I wanted to soar over the Pacific,” which she hasn’t done yet. “But I swam in it.”
Looking back Stroker views her vision as prophetic: She has traveled across the U.S. in a camper van, and works for a tourism consulting agency.
Coincidentally, the son of a Quilters Guild member remembers being in Kschinka’s class during the project.
Although the 18 children weren’t involved in assembling the quilt, Kschinka helped each one sew a button and a running stitch onto his/her square, since “Everybody needs to know how to do that.” She bemoans the current lack of teaching assistants and other resources that make projects like this possible. “I couldn’t have done it without teacher assistant Karen Krueger working with the children (on the quilt) while I taught at the other end of the class- room.”
The quilt, titled “Soaring with Dreams,” hung in the school hallway until Kschinka retired in 2010. She took it home, where it remained on a closet shelf, inspiring no one.
Coincidentally, Lynette Crosby, Kschinka’s friend and neighbor, was an experienced seamstress, quilter and past president of the guild. Kschinka arranged a viewing.
“She spread it out on a table,” Crosby recalls. “I couldn’t believe it. Some squares were specific, some abstract. It was a heartfelt effort.” Crosby knew this quilt and its message was worth reviving. “There’s so much strife in the schools ...this is an example of a wonderful teacher. This (quilt) is unique ... but teachers now have too much on their plates. They don’t have time for projects, for electives.”
An initial search for display space proved discouraging. “Perhaps it’s time for the quilt to go home,” Kschinka thought, meaning the building that now houses Moore Montessori Community School. That attempt was also unsuccessful.
They will keep trying. Because truth still emerges from imagination — no technology required. And because, as Crosby learned, “These kids, they give me the chills.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomonnc.rr.com. To learn more about the quilt, or to offer suitable display space, contact Jane Kschinka at mteenest@ nc.rr.com.
