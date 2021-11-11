There’s little debate that the 70-year-old Carthage Elementary School campus is due for replacement.
During a presentation Tuesday at the historic Moore County Courthouse, school system Superintendent Bob Grimesey acknowledged the “need for something to happen with Carthage Elementary in the not-too-distant future.” But the path forward, he said, will be an “involved process.”
“You don’t just decide one day that you want to build a school and just expect it to be open within 12 months,” Grimesey said.
More than 100 people attended the presentation, which was organized by the Carthage Century Committee. The crowd included members of both the Moore County Board of Education and the Carthage Board of Commissioners, as well as Carthage Elementary Principal Debbie Warren.
The school currently has capacity for about 440 students. Based on the district’s enrollment forecasts, the student population is likely to surpass the school’s capacity by 2028.
John Birath, director of operations for Moore County Schools, said a new facility would need capacity for about 650 students. But the “irregular shape” of the existing school site on Rockingham Street limits the flexibility for expansion, he said.
Birath noted that the school was “built on a plateau” with a steep hillside, among other topographical challenges. He said a 650-student facility would need a minimum of about 16.5 acres of land, which is more than twice the size of the current site.
A potential solution, he said, is using multi-story buildings to maximize the usable area of the campus. There is also the option of building the facility on a different site.
Birath estimates that a new school would cost more than $54 million to build. The project would take nearly four years to complete, he said.
Over the past two years, new elementary schools have been built in Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Pinehurst. Construction of those facilities was funded through a $103 million bond package approved by 80 percent of Moore County voters in 2018.
The purpose of Tuesday's presentation, Grimesey said, was to “build common understanding” about the future of Carthage Elementary. No official plans have been put forth for consideration.
Still, the need for a larger facility is clear to residents and town officials.
“I don’t think there’s an argument amongst anyone in Carthage right now about the need for the school to be replaced,” Dan Bonillio, a member of the Carthage Board of Commissioners, said in a recent interview with The Pilot. “We’re just trying to figure out how to go about it and what the timeline is.”
Bonillo added that Carthage is “primed for a lot of growth” in the years ahead, with the town’s population projected to double by 2026.
“It’s my understanding that once this growth comes in, we’re going to be tapped (for capacity at the school),” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of traction on residential developments and that’s a pretty good indicator that we’re going to need to upgrade the school, and quick.”
One of the largest developments on the horizon is at Little River, where 1,200 homes are expected to be built as part of an ambitious mixed-use project. Grimesey said that Little River is located within the attendance area of Sandhills Farm Life Elementary School, which has capacity for about 520 students.
During the presentation, Grimesey referenced his upcoming retirement as superintendent. He will be leaving the school system in January.
“I couldn’t think of a more appropriate activity to put into these last couple of months than to set the table for ongoing conversations and for the future vision of your elementary school in Carthage,” he said.
