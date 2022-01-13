Students are being sent home. The emergency department is “overrun.” Nursing homes are wrestling with outbreaks. Following is a look at the latest on COVID-19 in Moore County.
Citing “multiple classroom COVID-related quarantines” and the “absence of a large number of staff due to quarantines and/or infections,” Pinehurst Elementary School on Wednesday announced a week-long shift to online instruction for students.
“The decision to move to all-remote learning is based on the recommendation of the school administration, central service administration and the Moore County Health Department,” the school said in a Facebook post.
Teachers are being asked to work remotely until in-person instruction resumes on Jan. 19. Custodians, cafeteria workers and office staff must still “report to school each day” according to the announcement, which came two days after the Moore County Board of Education voted to reinstate a district-wide policy requiring all students and staff members to wear face masks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Other disruptions have been reported in Moore County amid an avalanche of new COVID-19 cases.
The Robbins Board of Commissioners was forced to postpone its monthly meeting on Thursday following a "surge in COVID at Town Hall,” town clerk Jessica Coltrane wrote in an email. Harris Teeter announced that its supermarkets in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Taylortown would be closing at 9 p.m. “until further notice” to give employees time to “focus on restocking shelves and cleaning stores.”
Fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Moore County.
The local health department saw a moving, daily average of 240 new infections for the seven days ending Wednesday, surpassing the record average of 222 cases set only a day earlier. The department also reported an all-time high of 2,258 active infections, or cases involving people who have not yet recovered from COVID-19, on Wednesday.
“It seems to be that every day we have a new record number of COVID cases,” Matt Garner, interim director of the health department, said during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. The county, he said, has “not seen quite this level of surge” at any other point in the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 has “nearly doubled” since the beginning of December, according to Garner. Jayne Lee, director of infection control for FirstHealth of the Carolinas and a member of the county health board, said the influx of infected patients is threatening to overwhelm FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
“Our hospital is at full capacity and our ER is overrun with patients,” she said. “We have patients right now from many surrounding counties and other states as well.”
The stark rise in cases has stirred unprecedented demand for coronavirus testing.
Lee said that over 500 people were attending the company’s daily, drive-thru testing clinics in Pinehurst. The laboratory that FirstHealth had been using to process the tests was working through a backlog, she said, creating a “huge delay in getting those results.”
“We’ve got several thousand results that we’re waiting on,” Lee said Monday, adding that FirstHealth has begun processing the tests differently to provide faster results to patients.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the parking lot of the FirstHealth Cancer Center on Aviemore Drive in Pinehurst. No-appointment testing is also available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday at the Moore County Health Department’s office in Carthage.
New Outbreaks in Nursing Homes
Nine long-term care facilities in Moore County are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, with most of the infections linked to staff members.
On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported outbreaks at six local nursing homes and three assisted living communities. They include:
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where seven employees and a resident have tested positive;
• The Coventry in Southern Pines, where three employees and a resident have tested positive;
• The Greens in Pinehurst, where nine employees have tested positive;
• The Inn at Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst, where six employees have tested positive;
• Magnolia Gardens in Southern Pines, where five employees have tested positive;
• Peak Resources Pinelake in Carthage, where five employees and a resident have tested positive;
• Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where six employees and two residents have tested positive;
• St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center in Southern Pines, where six employees and a resident have tested positive;
• TerraBella, formerly Elmcroft, in Southern Pines, where three employees have tested positive.
An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a congregate living setting. While such events have occurred infrequently in recent months, outbreaks were once a major driver of COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths in Moore County.
Residents of long-term care facilities, a population that is especially vulnerable to the virus, account for a large number of the county’s fatal infections. The vast majority of those deaths, however, were recorded before the arrival of vaccines.
People in long-term care were among the first groups eligible for vaccination in North Carolina, and recent data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that nearly 90 percent of the county’s nursing home residents were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 19.
Many long-term care residents have also availed themselves of booster shots, which provide increased protection against Omicron. According to the CMS data, an average of 62 percent of the county’s fully vaccinated nursing home residents are boosted.
But vaccine hesitancy has persisted among workers in long-term care facilities. Over a quarter of the county’s nursing home employees are not fully vaccinated, according to the CMS data.
That number is likely to dwindle in the coming weeks. Under a federal mandate, nursing homes that receive reimbursement from Medicare or Medicaid must make sure that their employees receive either the one-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson or the first shot of one of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna by Jan. 27.
Don’t Underestimate Omicron
Garner said that while “illness from Omicron may be less severe,” the variant can still be “dangerous for those who are not vaccinated or those at higher risk of developing severe illness.”
“The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated, if you’re not already,” he said in a recent interview with The Pilot. “Additionally, you can extend that protection even further by getting a booster.”
People aged 16 or older are eligible for booster shots if they received both doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at least five months ago. Individuals aged 18 or older who received both doses of Moderna’s vaccine must also wait five months. Adults who received the one-shot vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson are eligible after two months.
Appointments for vaccinations and boosters can be scheduled with the Moore County Health Department by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
People who have not yet received a booster shot should quarantine for five days if exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said boosted individuals are not required to quarantine following exposure unless they experience symptoms.
About 54 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. If counting only residents aged 18 and older, about 65 percent of the population was fully vaccinated.
A total of 17,479 infections have been identified in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 266 of those cases, or about 1.5 percent, have been fatal.
Case counts mean nothing. Masks don’t work the shot clearly doesn’t work. NCDHHS shows no change in ECU bed vacancies fir months, Omicron is nothing more than the usual mild winter cold many get. The big issue is how Democrats keep people scared, keep the gravy train flowing, and stretch the scam-demic through the November elections. Interested in facts? Read “Omicron: The Lockdowners’ Last Stand“ by a real doctor, Ron Paul, MD, Ron Paul Institute, December 21, 2021
