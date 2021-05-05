The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

March 2, 2021

Betty Harris and Brandon Simmons, Fayetteville, a daughter, Lee’Lani Siyette Simmons.

Brittney Kennedy and Cory Aalbertsberg. Fayetteville, a son, William Greyson Aalbertsberg.

Chad Willett and April Garner Willett, Sanford, a son, Ricky Joe John Willett.

March 4, 2021

Holly Renee and Johnathan Scott Caudill, Fayetteville, a daughter, Ella Renee Caudill.

March 5, 2021

Leann Register and John Williams Jr., Rockingham, a daughter, Annalise Kay Williams

Ashley Chisholm, Aberdeen, a son, Maddox Lee Chisholm.

Trent and Katie Moss, Carthage, a son, Hudson Lee Moss.

LaTasha Morrison and Carl Hagins, Eagle Springs, a daughter, Treasure A’dore Hagins.

March 7, 2021

Hannah and Daniel Tripp, Robbins, a daughter, Hannah Juanita Tripp.

March 10, 2021

Marcie and Brody Cranford, Aberdeen, a daughter, Ivy Dawn Cranford.

Brittany Ransdell, Aberdeen, a son, Jase Oliver Ransdell.

March 11, 2021

John and Angela Breda, Vass, a son, Adam Kenneth Breda.

Albrina and Huston Dial, Rowland, a daughter, Hayesly Alanna Dial.

March 12, 2021

Tashi Whitney and Brandon Reamer, Aberdeen, a son, Shawn Wyatt-Reamer.

March 15, 2021

Carrie and Perry Butler, Rockingham, a daughter, Bristol Adalyn Butler.

Eric and Krista Phifer, Rockingham, a son, Koleman Eric Phifer.

Alejandra Rehorn-Arreguin and Steyer Rehorn, Aberdeen, a daughter, Aleza Rehorn-Arreguin.

March 19, 2021

Kimberly Freeman and J.T. Freeman, Carthage, a daughter, Jessica Lauren Freeman.

March 20, 2021

Sarah Steffen and Tyler Warwick, Rockingham, a son, Jesse James Warwick.

Chandra Ward and Dimick Williams, Southern Pines, a daughter, Ava Ward.

Rachael Lynn Molinelli and Robert Leon Molinelli, Pinehurst, a daughter, Stella Anne Molinelli.

March 21, 2021

DeStepnio Finkley and Tierra Adams, Raeford, a daughter, Zoey Finkley.

March 24, 2021

Nancy Tykeyah Danielle Bennett, Hamlet, a daughter, Promise Danielle Bennett.

March 26, 2021

Alicia Everette and David Ruth, Rockingham, a son, David Kyrie Ruth.

March 28, 2021

Carson and Amanda Davis, Aberdeen, a son, Cole Thomas Davis.

Eli and Haley Futrell, West End, a daughter, Paisley Futrell.

March 29, 2021

Marlena B. Futrell and Jonathan M. Oxnedine, Raeford, a daughter, Katie Lynn Oxendine.

March 31, 2021

Michelle Warwick Leitheiser and Kevin James Leitheiser, Bear Creek, a daughter, Mackenzie Ruth Leitheiser.

