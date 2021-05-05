The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:
March 2, 2021
Betty Harris and Brandon Simmons, Fayetteville, a daughter, Lee’Lani Siyette Simmons.
Brittney Kennedy and Cory Aalbertsberg. Fayetteville, a son, William Greyson Aalbertsberg.
Chad Willett and April Garner Willett, Sanford, a son, Ricky Joe John Willett.
March 4, 2021
Holly Renee and Johnathan Scott Caudill, Fayetteville, a daughter, Ella Renee Caudill.
March 5, 2021
Leann Register and John Williams Jr., Rockingham, a daughter, Annalise Kay Williams
Ashley Chisholm, Aberdeen, a son, Maddox Lee Chisholm.
Trent and Katie Moss, Carthage, a son, Hudson Lee Moss.
LaTasha Morrison and Carl Hagins, Eagle Springs, a daughter, Treasure A’dore Hagins.
March 7, 2021
Hannah and Daniel Tripp, Robbins, a daughter, Hannah Juanita Tripp.
March 10, 2021
Marcie and Brody Cranford, Aberdeen, a daughter, Ivy Dawn Cranford.
Brittany Ransdell, Aberdeen, a son, Jase Oliver Ransdell.
March 11, 2021
John and Angela Breda, Vass, a son, Adam Kenneth Breda.
Albrina and Huston Dial, Rowland, a daughter, Hayesly Alanna Dial.
March 12, 2021
Tashi Whitney and Brandon Reamer, Aberdeen, a son, Shawn Wyatt-Reamer.
March 15, 2021
Carrie and Perry Butler, Rockingham, a daughter, Bristol Adalyn Butler.
Eric and Krista Phifer, Rockingham, a son, Koleman Eric Phifer.
Alejandra Rehorn-Arreguin and Steyer Rehorn, Aberdeen, a daughter, Aleza Rehorn-Arreguin.
March 19, 2021
Kimberly Freeman and J.T. Freeman, Carthage, a daughter, Jessica Lauren Freeman.
March 20, 2021
Sarah Steffen and Tyler Warwick, Rockingham, a son, Jesse James Warwick.
Chandra Ward and Dimick Williams, Southern Pines, a daughter, Ava Ward.
Rachael Lynn Molinelli and Robert Leon Molinelli, Pinehurst, a daughter, Stella Anne Molinelli.
March 21, 2021
DeStepnio Finkley and Tierra Adams, Raeford, a daughter, Zoey Finkley.
March 24, 2021
Nancy Tykeyah Danielle Bennett, Hamlet, a daughter, Promise Danielle Bennett.
March 26, 2021
Alicia Everette and David Ruth, Rockingham, a son, David Kyrie Ruth.
March 28, 2021
Carson and Amanda Davis, Aberdeen, a son, Cole Thomas Davis.
Eli and Haley Futrell, West End, a daughter, Paisley Futrell.
March 29, 2021
Marlena B. Futrell and Jonathan M. Oxnedine, Raeford, a daughter, Katie Lynn Oxendine.
March 31, 2021
Michelle Warwick Leitheiser and Kevin James Leitheiser, Bear Creek, a daughter, Mackenzie Ruth Leitheiser.
