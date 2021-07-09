The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:

June 1, 2021

Ryan and Kayla Query, Aberdeen, a son, McKinley James.

June 3, 2021

MaClay Marie Dannielle Smith, Ellerbe, a son, Mason Blyther.

Deanna Cagle and Kyle Burgess, Robbins, a daughter, Maddilynn Rose Burgess.

Tamarla Nelson and Keith Kirby, Rockingham, a daughter, Khea’simone Lisa Kirby.

June 6, 2021

Deja Nicole Smith and Terry Michael Poplin, Rockingham, a son, Braedan Michael Jerron Smith-Poplin.

Jack Devereaux Reagan III and Laura Elizabeth Reagan, Raeford, a daughter, Kyleigh Elizabeth Reagan.

June 7, 2021

Lucas and Erika Dixon, Fayetteville, a daughter, Bryleigh Lola Dixon.

June 8, 2021

Jasmine Little, Biscoe, a son, Amir Carson Little.

Jonathan Hank Evans and Margaret Michelle Sechrist, Sanford, a daughter, Eliza Marie Evans.

June 9, 2021

Brittany Covington, Rockingham, a son, Legend Amari Chambers.

June 12, 2021

Emily Spangler and Brenton Taylor, Wagram, a daughter, Paisleigh Journee Taylor.

June 15, 2021

Samaira and Ruben Huerta, Hamlet, a daughter, Nayeli Anahi.

June 16, 2021

Crystal and Johnathan Boyden, Fayetteville, a son, Adam Elijah Boyden.

June 17, 2021

Kanresha Purcell, Eagle Springs, a son, Khalifa Akem King.

Anna Hagen and Dennis Cedillo, Robbins, a son, Camren Cedillo.

Cameron William Bledsoe and Jessica King Bledsoe, Bennettsville, S.C., a daughter, Harper Elizabeth Bledsoe.

June 18, 2021

Micheaux and Vernica Hollingsworth, Raeford, a daughter, Zoey Hollingsworth.

Kayla and Cole Smith, Carthage, a son, Callen Everett Smith.

June 19, 2021

Summer Jacobs and Quinten Blue, Laurel Hill, a daughter, Nevaeh Malina Blue.

Hailee and Rocky Stone, Raeford, a daughter, Hazel Lynn Stone.

Amarri Wall, Rockingham, a son, Christian.

June 21, 2021

Bryan and Erica Lovin, Hamlet, a son, Solomon Lovin.

Emma and Thomas Kozlowski, Fayetteville, a daughter, Adelyn Joan-Ann Kozlowski.

Crystal Bowden and Corey Davis, Troy, a daughter, Phoenix Everleigh Parker Davis.

Andrew and Lisa Stanley, Vass, a daughter, Reese Helene Stanley.

June 22, 2021

Taylor McGirt and Cody Coburn, Rockingham, a son, Colson Avery Coburn.

Lacey Patterson and Charlie Ezzell, Lakeview, a son, Charles River Ezzell.

Geneva Nicole Collins and Casey Solomon Collins, Sanford, a daughter, Blayke Olivia Collins.

Charles and Myriah Chavis, Laurel Hill, a daughter, Charleigh Ann Chavis.

June 23, 2021

Keri Bayles Prim, Carthage, a daughter, Harper Elosie Prim.

LaSchaunda Douglas and Ernest Patterson Jr., Hamlet, a daughter, E’nasia Neshell Patterson.

David and Susan Lynn, Rockingham, a son, Jaxton Timothy Lynn.

June 24, 2021

Try’Asia Becoats and Damain McPhaul, Southern Pines, a son, Da’ky Monroe McPhaul.

Amber Grooms, Laurinburg, a daughter, Annalise Rose Grooms.

June 29, 2021

Megan and Benjamin Morrow, Hamlet, a son, Waylon Ried Morrow.

Jack and Melody McClelland, Southern Pines, a daughter, Margaret Bobbi McClelland.

Brooke Pabst, Southern Pines, sons, Theodore Vincent and Winston Brooks Pabst.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days