The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:
June 1, 2021
Ryan and Kayla Query, Aberdeen, a son, McKinley James.
June 3, 2021
MaClay Marie Dannielle Smith, Ellerbe, a son, Mason Blyther.
Deanna Cagle and Kyle Burgess, Robbins, a daughter, Maddilynn Rose Burgess.
Tamarla Nelson and Keith Kirby, Rockingham, a daughter, Khea’simone Lisa Kirby.
June 6, 2021
Deja Nicole Smith and Terry Michael Poplin, Rockingham, a son, Braedan Michael Jerron Smith-Poplin.
Jack Devereaux Reagan III and Laura Elizabeth Reagan, Raeford, a daughter, Kyleigh Elizabeth Reagan.
June 7, 2021
Lucas and Erika Dixon, Fayetteville, a daughter, Bryleigh Lola Dixon.
June 8, 2021
Jasmine Little, Biscoe, a son, Amir Carson Little.
Jonathan Hank Evans and Margaret Michelle Sechrist, Sanford, a daughter, Eliza Marie Evans.
June 9, 2021
Brittany Covington, Rockingham, a son, Legend Amari Chambers.
June 12, 2021
Emily Spangler and Brenton Taylor, Wagram, a daughter, Paisleigh Journee Taylor.
June 15, 2021
Samaira and Ruben Huerta, Hamlet, a daughter, Nayeli Anahi.
June 16, 2021
Crystal and Johnathan Boyden, Fayetteville, a son, Adam Elijah Boyden.
June 17, 2021
Kanresha Purcell, Eagle Springs, a son, Khalifa Akem King.
Anna Hagen and Dennis Cedillo, Robbins, a son, Camren Cedillo.
Cameron William Bledsoe and Jessica King Bledsoe, Bennettsville, S.C., a daughter, Harper Elizabeth Bledsoe.
June 18, 2021
Micheaux and Vernica Hollingsworth, Raeford, a daughter, Zoey Hollingsworth.
Kayla and Cole Smith, Carthage, a son, Callen Everett Smith.
June 19, 2021
Summer Jacobs and Quinten Blue, Laurel Hill, a daughter, Nevaeh Malina Blue.
Hailee and Rocky Stone, Raeford, a daughter, Hazel Lynn Stone.
Amarri Wall, Rockingham, a son, Christian.
June 21, 2021
Bryan and Erica Lovin, Hamlet, a son, Solomon Lovin.
Emma and Thomas Kozlowski, Fayetteville, a daughter, Adelyn Joan-Ann Kozlowski.
Crystal Bowden and Corey Davis, Troy, a daughter, Phoenix Everleigh Parker Davis.
Andrew and Lisa Stanley, Vass, a daughter, Reese Helene Stanley.
June 22, 2021
Taylor McGirt and Cody Coburn, Rockingham, a son, Colson Avery Coburn.
Lacey Patterson and Charlie Ezzell, Lakeview, a son, Charles River Ezzell.
Geneva Nicole Collins and Casey Solomon Collins, Sanford, a daughter, Blayke Olivia Collins.
Charles and Myriah Chavis, Laurel Hill, a daughter, Charleigh Ann Chavis.
June 23, 2021
Keri Bayles Prim, Carthage, a daughter, Harper Elosie Prim.
LaSchaunda Douglas and Ernest Patterson Jr., Hamlet, a daughter, E’nasia Neshell Patterson.
David and Susan Lynn, Rockingham, a son, Jaxton Timothy Lynn.
June 24, 2021
Try’Asia Becoats and Damain McPhaul, Southern Pines, a son, Da’ky Monroe McPhaul.
Amber Grooms, Laurinburg, a daughter, Annalise Rose Grooms.
June 29, 2021
Megan and Benjamin Morrow, Hamlet, a son, Waylon Ried Morrow.
Jack and Melody McClelland, Southern Pines, a daughter, Margaret Bobbi McClelland.
Brooke Pabst, Southern Pines, sons, Theodore Vincent and Winston Brooks Pabst.
