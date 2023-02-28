Moore County Public Safety officials are making a renewed effort to increase registration among residents for at least one of two emergency contact programs the department uses.
The Yellow Dot program and the File of Life program have been used by the county for more than 20 years. They provide valuable information to first responders in crisis situations when the individuals being treated may not be able to assist.
“When we set up at special events, we try to have some out there. If an HOA or a POA wants us to come and talk about emergency services, we’ll take the File of Life and Yellow Dot to get them registered,” Moore County Public Safety Director Brian Phillips said. “We’re trying to push it back out and get people back in. People forget about it and don’t think about it, so now we’re trying to get them back into it.”
The Yellow Dot program is a way for first responders to find information quickly on the driver and passengers of a vehicle involved in an accident. A yellow decal is put on the back windshield of the car signifying that a yellow folder is in the glovebox with personal and medical information for the driver of the vehicle.
File of Life is a similar concept, with a red sticker by the front door of a home. It signifies to first responders that the same form is filled out in a folder attached to the refrigerator.
The program is free to complete, with the form available to print off the Moore County Public Safety website. To get the decals and the folders mailed to them, anyone can reach out to Moore County Public Safety’s office. To make the process easier, the same form can be used for an individual’s car, or home for both programs.
Phillips said that anyone is eligible to participate in the programs.
“It’s for anybody. We recommend it for anyone who travels. If you have a medical condition and travel,” Phillips said. “If you take high blood pressure medicines or seizure medicines, or any type of medical illness that can cause you to be unresponsive. We are really pushing for you to have that information and in your house.”
The program has been valuable for first responders in the event of a serious vehicle accident, or entering a home of someone with a medical emergency.
“If they don’t have it, you are trying to find any type of identification of the person if they are not able to talk to you,” Phillip said. “That’s a law enforcement thing, but for us, it’s nice to have that medical information to know what kind of medical problems this person might have, we’d like to have that information available to us.”
While the program has been in the county for more than two decades, the registration aspect has changed. Initially, fire departments were the locations where individuals could register, but with the growth of technology has come a change.
“We found with the younger generation taking care of their parents and grandparents that it’s a lot easier to go to a computer and put it down, than it is to go to a fire department to help me fill it out,” Phillip said. “We tried to make it more convenient for the user because we know that people are getting older and are depending on a family member to try and help them. If they call and need help, we still try to help them out.”
File of Life is recognized nationwide by first responders, since it is the older of the two programs. Five years ago, Moore County changed the look of the Yellow Dot sticker to inform any first responders from a non-participating department that vital information is located in the glovebox.
