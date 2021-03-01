Moore County’s increasing population is driving up public safety costs across the area. When the Board of Commissioners met for their annual winter summit last week, in advance of the upcoming budget season, law enforcement and fire protection funding requests were at the forefront.
Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron and Whispering Pines Fire Rescue Chief Rich Lambdin presented an update from the Moore County Fire Commission which included a recommendation for a one penny increase to the county’s fire tax.
First implemented five years ago, the countywide fire tax replaced a system of variable rates previously charged by over a dozen individual fire districts that ranged from 4 cents in Seven Lakes to 11.1 cents in Crains Creek. The intent of the singular fire tax is to ensure all residents have equitable access to fire protection services.
When the funding formula for the unified countywide fire tax was adopted in fiscal year 2016, County Manager Wayne Vest projected a four- or five-year incremental phased plan to fully fund the program. The one penny increase recommended would raise the existing fire tax from 9.5 cents to 10.5 cents.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields also presented requests for additional staffing including a full-time telecommunicator, support for a K9 narcotics and tracking officer, and a new deputy.
Fields reported the Moore County Sheriff’s Office averages six deputies on the road for each shift with some overlap during peak hours.
In recent months, one deputy has provided a dedicated community policing effort in the Seven Lakes/West End area and “she is doing a phenomenal job,” Fields said.
“The number of calls in Seven Lakes has increased. We are trying to be as visible as we can. There are a lot of folks out there and a lot of businesses out there,” Fields said, estimating the gated communities of Seven Lakes have a combined population of 4,800 people with approximately 9,300 residents in the greater West End area.
If approved, the new deputy position would allow the Sheriff’s Office to “backfill” a road deputy position while maintaining the community policing officer in Seven Lakes.
In addition, Chief Deputy Richard Maness said the department needs another full-time telecommunicator to handle the increased number of calls for service they are receiving from across Moore County.
“In 2013, we had 28,302 calls for service,” Maness said. “In 2020, we received 50,627 calls. When times get hectic, you might have a 911 operator pick up on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office when things get really busy.”
The county’s telecommunicators work in 12-hour shifts. The additional staff member, if approved, would provide swing coverage to ensure vacation and sick leave requests can be accommodated .
County Public Safety Director Bryan Phillips also presented a request for one additional telecommunicator to handle calls in the county’s 911 communications center.
“We continue to see increases in call volume. When there are more people you will have more demand,” Phillips said, noting the 911 center monitors all police/fire transmissions across the county.
Fields also presented a request for a K9 officer but noted that an anonymous citizen has offered to cover the primary purchase of a working dog, estimated at a $10,000 expense. Currently the Moore County Sheriff’s Office must rely on other law enforcement agencies to provide K9 support when it is needed.
“The primary function of the dog would be narcotics detection and tracking. It would increase our efficiency and accuracy during searches, helping us to locate drugs, guns and currency,” Fields said.
Additional K9-related expenditures would include approximately $5,000 for food, training and veterinary care, a vehicle kennel ($3,500), an emergency vehicle temperature alert system ($1,000) and a home kennel ($1,500). The department currently has a Chevy Tahoe in the vehicle fleet that would be suitable for a K9 officer.
“If we get a K9, we hope they will help us create more revenue (drug seizures) to be self-supportive...The K9 position is a great tool as part of your tool shed to assist with law enforcement,” Fields said. “They are also a great thing for public relations.”
In addition, Fields said the cost to provide inmate healthcare had increased 27 percent in part because of the Detention Center Annex building resuming some operations. In addition, the cost for ammunition has increased 15 percent under a purchase contract with the state, and the medical examiner’s annual budget of $60,000 is nearly exhausted for the current fiscal year.
Major Andy Conway also presented a request for $27,000 in the upcoming fiscal year budget for Grey Key. This is a technology tool that helps law enforcement “breakthrough” computer and smartphone device encryption programs.
“This software is crucial, absolutely crucial,” Conway said, to gain evidentiary material necessary to prosecute criminal cases. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is one of only a handful of agencies in North Carolina with this capability.
Though not public safety-related, Moore County Planning Director Debra Ensminger is also feeling pressure as a result of the area’s increased population and surging residential development interests.
Despite the pandemic, she said her office received 512 residential building permits in 2020. In previous years, those numbers have ranged from 624 to 708. In a given year, the Moore County Planning Office issues, on average, over 7,00 permits.
“We are seeing similar increases in commercial and remodeling project building permit requests. Residential has soared in Moore County,” Ensminger said. “We are inundated and we need some help.”
Vest told county leaders that planning was an area, within the budget, where hiking up fees could help cover the costs for increased staffing needs.
“We looked closely at that going into this year. With COVID-19, we thought building would slow down but we saw the inverse. Building increased and everybody wanted to be first in line,” Vest said, noting as a consequence the county office had a lot of overtime requests and saw some staff turnover.
“We don’t want to be a training ground,” Ensminger said, pointing out that building inspectors are in high demand and difficult to recruit. “We are doing the best we can...and we ask sincerely for your help.”
